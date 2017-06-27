Colorist Paul Allia Joins Picture Shop

Picture Shop has announced that they are excited to welcome colorist Paul Allia. He will be joining the company’s growing arsenal of award winning talent. Some of his notable projects include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and Minority Report.

“Paul has been on my radar for a while now, over the years he’s grown to become a fantastic colorist. His talent and ambition combined with his commitment to clients, makes him a great addition to the Picture Shop family” noted Picture Shop president, Bill Romeo.

Allia comes to Picture Shop from Technicolor‘s broadcast division, where he worked as final colorist collaborating with Academy Award winning writers and directors including Dustin Lance Black on ABC‘s When We Rise.

“After seeing the facility and talking with the talent it was clear that Bill had created a space that was not only state-of-the-art, but also felt like a second home to both staff and clients” stated Allia. “I’m thrilled to be joining this amazing team, and honored to work with so many people I considered mentors over the years.” Currently grading on DaVinci‘s Resolve, Allia is set to start July 1st.