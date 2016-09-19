Cut+Run Opens Additional Los Angeles Location At Newly Launched Playa Studios
Cut+Run LA today announced the opening of an additional postproduction space within Playa Studios. Playa Studios is a beautifully curated 12,000 square foot space dedicated to fostering creativity and community. For Cut+Run, Playa Studios offers the opportunity to provide editing capabilities, as well as Joggers online and visual effects, close to a number of area clients — all within an environment shared with other entertainment and creative companies.
”Cut+Run is extremely excited to join the creative community that has developed in Playa Vista and Culver City,” commented US managing director, Michelle Eskin. ”Our existing Santa Monica location will continue to be the hub of our business, however, with our additional postproduction space within Playa Studios, we are positioned to offer a more efficient logistical solution to our client base on that side of town.”
All projects at Playa Studios can look forward to being fully supported with Cut+Run’s award-winning editorial and VFX talent, and legendary client service care. The studio reflects the Silicon Beach intersection of creativity and technology, with 5000sf of event space, a green room, several recording studios, a conference room, kitchen, 2500sf client lounge, custom furniture, and work by local artists.
For more information on Cut+Run please visit www.cutandrun.com and for more on Playa Studios, please visit: http://www.playastudiosla.com/