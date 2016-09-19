Cut+Run Opens Additional Los Angeles Location At Newly Launched Playa Studios

Cut+Run LA today announced the opening of an additional postproduction space within Playa Studios. Playa Studios is a beautifully curated 12,000 square foot space dedicated to fostering creativity and community. For Cut+Run, Playa Studios offers the opportunity to provide editing capabilities, as well as Joggers online and visual effects, close to a number of area clients — all within an environment shared with other entertainment and creative companies.

”Cut+Run is extremely excited to join the creative community that has developed in Playa Vista and Culver City,” commented US managing director, Michelle Eskin. ”Our existing Santa Monica location will continue to be the hub of our business, however, with our additional postproduction space within Playa Studios, we are positioned to offer a more efficient logistical solution to our client base on that side of town.”

All projects at Playa Studios can look forward to being fully supported with Cut+Run’s award-winning editorial and VFX talent, and legendary client service care. The studio reflects the Silicon Beach intersection of creativity and technology, with 5000sf of event space, a green room, several recording studios, a conference room, kitchen, 2500sf client lounge, custom furniture, and work by local artists.