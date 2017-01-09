Cut+Run Unveils New San Francisco Office

Cut + Run today announced the opening of their new post-production space in San Francisco. Helmed by executive producer Deanne Mehling and senior editor Pete Koob, the office is located in the heart of the city, two blocks off Union Square and surrounded by a vibrant collection of new restaurants, shops and bars. Leveraging the partnership between Cut + Run and VFX sister company, Jogger, the office has already enjoyed a wide range of collaborations such as Xbox with 215 McCann, Draft Kings with BSSP and Playstation with Venables Bell and Partners. Housing three edit bays and a fully equipped flame suite, the new space aims to extend to Cut+Runs San Francisco clients the same level of talent and client service found in the company’s offices around the world.