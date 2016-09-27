David Rubin to Produce Academy’s 2016 Governors Awards

Casting director and producer David Rubin will produce the 8th Annual Governors Awards for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs announced today.

Honorary Awards will be presented to actor Jackie Chan, film editor Anne V. Coates, casting director Lynn Stalmaster and documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman on Saturday, November 12, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center.

“David’s creativity and broad film expertise – coupled with his enthusiasm for this year’s honorees – make him the perfect choice to produce a memorable Governors Awards,” said Boone Isaacs.

“I am delighted and truly honored by this opportunity to help my fellow Academy governors pay tribute to four cinema legends,” said Rubin. “Jackie Chan, Anne Coates, Lynn Stalmaster and Frederick Wiseman have each forged a unique, trailblazing path that has left an enduring film legacy. I look forward to producing the celebration they so richly deserve.”

With more than 100 film and television credits, Rubin has cast such features as the upcoming Warren Beatty film Rules Don’t Apply, Trumbo, Wild, Lars and the Real Girl, Hairspray, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Men in Black, Romeo + Juliet, The English Patient and Four Weddings and a Funeral. He has received five Emmy nominations and won an Emmy for the television movie Game Change. In addition, Rubin spent six years developing and producing films with Sydney Pollack and Anthony Minghella at Mirage Enterprises. Early in his career, he collaborated with honoree Stalmaster on The Name of the Rose and The Big Easy, among other films. Rubin serves on the Academy’s Board of Governors, representing the Casting Directors Branch.

The Honorary Award, an Oscar statuette, is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.”