Filed in: Community, Events, Gear, News
|

FOR-A to Debut USF-10IP Conversion Solution at 2017 NAB Show

April 3, 2017 | By
USF-10IP 10 GbE IP Converter

USF-10IP 10 GbE IP Converter

FOR-A has announced plans to introduce the USF-10IP 10 GbE IP Converter at the upcoming NAB Show. The company will debut the IP Gateway USF-10IP series, along with over a dozen other brand new products, in its NAB booth, #C5117.

The USF-10IP is a dual 10 GbE video over IP module series that offers high-quality mutual conversion of any major standard IP video format, including ASPEN, NMI, SMPTE2022-5/6, TR-03/04 and most of the latest IP formats. The unit will also act as a translator between SDI baseband and IP systems, and is compatible with 4K UHD (2SI/SQD) and multi-format input/output video.

With new products like the USF-10IP being showcased, FOR-A’s NAB booth will demonstrate the company’s commitment to the construction of a comprehensive IP-based broadcasting infrastructure. Offering compatibility with various IP formats, the USF-10IP integrates baseband-systems that separately configure with SDI, such as studios of a broadcast station, into an IP backbone-network.

Available modules offered in this series include: the USF-10IP, which converts between IP formats; the USF-10IPSDI6-FS, which comes standard with one 12G-SDI input and one output, 2SI/SQD conversion, and offers simultaneous conversion of up to six inputs/outputs selectable with six streams; and the USF-10IPSDI12-FS module, which also comes standard with one 12G-SDI input and one output, 2SI/SQD conversion, and offers simultaneous conversion of up to six inputs and six outputs with 12 streams.

The USF-10IP will be shown in the IP/12G-SDI section of its booth along with several other new products, including the Fujitsu IP-HE950 video transmission solution, 12G-SDI supported new MFR-4000 series routing switcher, MV-4200 series of multi-viewers and ESG-4100 test signal generator. Other sections of FOR-A’s NAB booth will include the live production, camera stage, 4K production and HDR, virtual studio, and file-based and frame rate conversion areas.

Other products offered in FOR-A’s USF modular product series include the USF-105S/212S universal system frame and USF-1044UDC Up/Down/Cross Converter. The new USF-105S universal system frame has a compact 1U chassis and holds up to 5 modules.

BTL Production Listings

Latest Headlines

April 4, 2017
April 4, 2017
April 3, 2017
April 3, 2017
April 3, 2017
March 31, 2017
March 30, 2017
View More Headlines

Video of the Day