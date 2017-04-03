FOR-A to Debut USF-10IP Conversion Solution at 2017 NAB Show

FOR-A has announced plans to introduce the USF-10IP 10 GbE IP Converter at the upcoming NAB Show. The company will debut the IP Gateway USF-10IP series, along with over a dozen other brand new products, in its NAB booth, #C5117.

The USF-10IP is a dual 10 GbE video over IP module series that offers high-quality mutual conversion of any major standard IP video format, including ASPEN, NMI, SMPTE2022-5/6, TR-03/04 and most of the latest IP formats. The unit will also act as a translator between SDI baseband and IP systems, and is compatible with 4K UHD (2SI/SQD) and multi-format input/output video.

With new products like the USF-10IP being showcased, FOR-A’s NAB booth will demonstrate the company’s commitment to the construction of a comprehensive IP-based broadcasting infrastructure. Offering compatibility with various IP formats, the USF-10IP integrates baseband-systems that separately configure with SDI, such as studios of a broadcast station, into an IP backbone-network.

Available modules offered in this series include: the USF-10IP, which converts between IP formats; the USF-10IPSDI6-FS, which comes standard with one 12G-SDI input and one output, 2SI/SQD conversion, and offers simultaneous conversion of up to six inputs/outputs selectable with six streams; and the USF-10IPSDI12-FS module, which also comes standard with one 12G-SDI input and one output, 2SI/SQD conversion, and offers simultaneous conversion of up to six inputs and six outputs with 12 streams.

The USF-10IP will be shown in the IP/12G-SDI section of its booth along with several other new products, including the Fujitsu IP-HE950 video transmission solution, 12G-SDI supported new MFR-4000 series routing switcher, MV-4200 series of multi-viewers and ESG-4100 test signal generator. Other sections of FOR-A’s NAB booth will include the live production, camera stage, 4K production and HDR, virtual studio, and file-based and frame rate conversion areas.

Other products offered in FOR-A’s USF modular product series include the USF-105S/212S universal system frame and USF-1044UDC Up/Down/Cross Converter. The new USF-105S universal system frame has a compact 1U chassis and holds up to 5 modules.