Digital Jungle Moves To New Facility, Expands Creative Focus

Digital Jungle, a company that specializes in post-production services, has moved its operations to a new facility in Santa Clarita, CA, a reportedly burgeoning production and post production community in the suburbs of Los Angeles. The new headquarters is now home to both Digital Jungle Post and its recent off-shoot, Digital Jungle Pictures, a feature film development and production studio. Digital Jungle has put its finishing touches on hundreds of indie films, commercials and long-form TV projects

Digital Jungle’s new facility offers the full compliment of digital workflow solutions for HD to 4K. The facility has multiple suites with Smoke, DaVinci Resolve, audio recording with the Avid S6 console and Pro Tools, production offices, conference area, full kitchen and client lounge. Digital Jungle is well into the process of adding further capabilities with a new high-end luxury DI 4K theater and screening room, green screen stage, VFX bullpen, multiple edit bays and additional production offices as part of their phase two build-out. Digital Jungle Post services include DI/Color Grading, VFX/Motion Graphic Design, Audio Recording/Mixing and Sound Design, ADR & Voice Over, HD to 4K Deliverables for tape and data, DCI & DCDM, Promo/Bumper Design and Film/Television Title Design.

“The entertainment industry is changing and we want to be ahead of the curve, not behind,” said Digital Jungle president and chief creative, Dennis Ho. “Moving into a growing and dynamic production community while expanding our focus to include original content creation has proven to make good business sense. It’s also given me a new infusion of passion as a content generator.”

Digital Jungle joins the roster of Santa Clarita-based facilities, including Disney/ABC Studios, Santa Clarita Studios and Universal Locations. Santa Clarita, CA has long been known as an attractive region for location shooting due to its diverse topography and California Film Incentive Program.

Digital Jungle Productions’ recent feature film projects include Hallmark’s “Love at First Glance,” indie films Day of Days, A Better Place, (available now on digital and DVD) and Broken Memories, which is currently being screened at the Sedona Film Festival.