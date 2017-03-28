“Dinner Party Download” Co-Host Rico Gagliano to Host Location Managers Guild Awards

The Location Manages Guild has announced that Dinner Party Download co-host Rico Gagliano will host the upcoming 4th Annual Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) Awards, honoring outstanding creative contributions of film commissions and location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the world.

Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire, T2 Trainspotting) will be honored with the Eva Monley Award; location scout Lori Balton (Seabiscuit, Inception) will receive the Trailblazer Award; location professional Stuart Raven Barter (Thelma & Louise, True Romance, European Marlboro campaign) will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Award presenters include Bosch executive producer and best-selling author Michael Connelly, legendary commercial director Joe Pytka, director Brad Silberling (City of Angels, Jane the Virgin) and director Alexander Payne (The Descendants, Sideways). Additional presenters TBA.

Full schedule is as follows:

SATURDAY, APRIL 8, 2017

5:30 PM Press Check-In

6:00 PM Red Carpet Arrivals* | Cocktails

7:30 PM Show Begins

9:00 PM After Party Begins

Full list of nominees can be viewed here: http://locationmanagers.org/nominees-announced-lmgi-4th-annual-awards/