Editor Ethan Mitchell Joins Cut+Run

Cut+Run has welcomed editor Ethan Mitchell to their roster. Mitchell will be based out of the NYC office and is also available to work via Cut+Run’s locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Austin. The editor is reportedly known for editing beauty-infused work in a variety of genres, including visual storytelling, documentary, comedy, and brand supported narratives.

“Ethan’s editing always serves the story in a way that feels effortless,” explained Cut+Run NY partner/editor Akiko Iwakawa. “He is curious and approachable in a way that is reflective in each project, respective of genre, and makes him a great fit for Cut+Run.”

“I’m thrilled to join Cut+Run because of the sheer depth of talent across the company,” commented Mitchell. “The more I got to know Jon (Grover) and Akiko, the more it became apparent that this was a natural fit for me, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Mitchell, who was at The Whitehouse for a decade before joining Cut+Run, has earned a reputation for his visually playful campaigns for Google, Apple, Spotify, and Adidas with agency partners 72andSunny, Sid Lee, Droga5, Johannes Leonardo, Translation, and McGarry Bowen.

He has worked alongside directors that include Marielle Heller, The Fines, Ben Gregor, and ab/cd/cd. But it’s the editor’s close collaboration with director Matthew Frost and Iconoclast that has resulted in memorable projects including the social satire fashion shorts “Aspirational” starring Kirsten Dunst, the Clio award winning “Scripted Content” with Jessica Chastain, and Givenchy‘s perfume launch “Very Irresistible” with Amanda Seyfried