EditShare Shows its Scale-out Storage Platform for VFX, Finishing/DI, Audio, Editorial and Virtual Reality Workflows at SIGGRAPH 2017

EditShare, a company that specializes in shared storage and media management products, will be showcasing its scale-out XStream EFS shared storage solutions at the upcoming SIGGRAPH 2017 show (July 30-Aug 3) on booth 837.

Designed to support the media-intensive VFX, finishing/DI, editorial, audio and virtual reality production workflows, EditShare XStream EFS solutions are used by powerhouse facilities worldwide, including recent adopters PPC in Soho London and Open Road Entertainment in Los Angeles. Its scalable architecture is built to support large-scale workgroup requirements of high-bandwidth, high-volume media ingest, transcoding, online collaborative editing and multiplatform distribution of HD, 2K, 4K, 8K and virtual reality content. The core media management capabilities provide VFX, finishing/DI, editorial, audio and immersive 360-degree productions a foundational platform for managing the full creative workflow, including logging of rushes and creating proxies of raw footage and stitched media. The EFS platform supports a wide range of workflows, aiming to remove the need for facilities to purchase single-purpose, dedicated storage solutions for specific productions