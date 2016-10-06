EuclidIQ Hires Frank Capria

EuclidIQ, a provider of video compression products, today announced that it has hired film, TV and broadcast technology industry veteran Frank Capria as chief product and marketing officer. Capria will be responsible for the company’s flagship IQ264 encoding optimization product and is tasked with the development of new apps and platforms for creation and publication of high quality, bandwidth reduced, streaming media.

Frank has over two decades experience working with some of the largest and most successful companies in the media and entertainment industry. Most recently, he drove product strategy at Avid Technology as director of product management for the most widely deployed media asset management product suite in the world, Avid Interplay. Among his other accomplishments was launching Xprove, the first cloud-based professional video review and approval system. Frank’s wide-ranging career also included years as a documentary editor and broadcast designer for WGBH in Boston, for which he won an Emmy Award in 2001.

“We are delighted to welcome Frank to our ever growing team,” said Richard Wingard, co-founder and CEO of EuclidIQ. “Frank’s deep understanding of technology combined with his broad market knowledge and passion for developing successful products is a perfect fit for the company.”

As his schedule permits, Frank continues to lecture at Boston University’s College of Communication on advanced visual effects and editing for seniors and graduate students seeking BS and MFA filmmaking degrees.

