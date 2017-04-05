Firefly Cinema to Showcase New Version of its Digital Dailies and Color Grading Workflow Suite at NAB

At NAB 2017, at the Maxx Digital booth (SL13005), Firefly Cinema, a developer of color grading and dailies processing applications, has announced that it will showcase version 6 of its color grading software suite which includes: FirePlay (for playback), FireDay (for digital dailies) and FirePost (for color finishing). Used on hundreds of feature films (LA LA Land, Planetarium, The History of Love, Belle and Sebastien), FireFly Cinema tries to provide an integrated and production-wide approach to managing color workflows on-set, through dailies and post-production.

The FireFly Cinema applications aim to be more affordable for independent filmmakers as well as big budget features. Thanks to FireFly Cinema’s SaaS (Software as a Service) licensing model, productions pay only for what they need when they need it.

For V6, an enhanced graphical interface has been developed in an attempt to make the product suite even more intuitive for new and existing users alike.

FireFly Cinema’s color management tools for digital cinema includes three integrated applications:

FirePlay, the free on-set playback and previewing tool that can handle almost any camera format and provides simple professional color grading. The Live Grading option enables live viewing of color decisions on a professional monitoring setup. Color grading settings are sent automatically to an external LUT box, which provides real-time previews on a calibrated monitor. For V6, FireFly expanded support for the latest LUT hardware from Teradek COLR, FSI’s monitors and BoxIO devices, Off Hollywood’s OMOD, and Panasonic’s VariCam. Users can now perform real-time on-set color grading and can read any type of RAW file in a calibrated environment.

FireDay, the digital dailies management tool that handles any camera format; provides live grading; offers simple, powerful professional color grading; manages all sync, backup, versioning and rendering; and generates helpful color metadata throughout the workflow. In V6, FireDay has added support for Teradek COLR, FSI’s monitors and BoxIO devices, and Off Hollywood’s OMOD, plus support for ACES v1.0.3, and Aspera integration.

FirePost is for colorists working in finishing suites and color laboratories, who need a post-centric grading tool that offers unlimited creative primary and secondary grading, color effects, wide compatibility, managed rendering, and collaborative workflow support for larger teams. In V6, FirePost added GLSL shader support. When working with full resolution images, Pixspan’s Bit Exact Round Trip compression format is now supported with the addition of a Pixspan license.

Additional New Features in FireFly Cinema Version 6:

ALF-2 Arri Look File support

Red R3D SDK 6.2 support (8k)

Custom adjustable ODT (Output Device Transform) in the project

RAW Format Support for Sony X-OCN

Avid DNX HR codec support

Tangent Ripple control panel support

Newly redesigned user interface targeted at new users

To improve production workflows to and from other systems, export options have been revamped and improved for V6. It is now possible to export directly from the gallery, the timeline, or pool media. Additionally, 3D LUTs can be exported in the most commonly used industry formats.

The FirePlay application is free and can be downloaded here.

Download a demo version of Fireday and FirePost from the Firefly website.