FXX The Simpsons’ “Treehouse of Horrors” Halloween Marathon

FXX SCARES UP TRICKS AND TREATS FOR HALLOWEEN

Celebrate Halloween With A 13-Hour The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon

Themed “Treehouse of Horror” Primetime Mini-Marathons Precede The Main Event

From October 23 Through October 30

FX Will Separately Run a Halloween Weekend Movie Marathon

LOS ANGELES, October 20, 2017 – FXX will celebrate Halloween with a The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” programming event culminating with a 13-hour marathon on Monday, October 31. The marathon will air 26 episodes of “Treehouse” in season order beginning 11am ET/PT and concluding at 12am ET/PT.

The week prior will feature six nights of themed “Treehouse” mini-marathons during primetime from October 23 through October 30. The “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween programming event is scheduled as follows (all times ET/PT):

MONDAY, OCTOBER 23 (6pm – 12am) – Theme: “Kang and Kodos”

·“Treehouse of Horror I” (Season 2)

·“Treehouse of Horror II” (Season 3)

·“Treehouse of Horror VII” (Season 8)

·“Treehouse of Horror IX” (Season 10)

·“Treehouse of Horror XV” (Season 16)

·“Treehouse of Horror XVI” (Season 17)

·“Treehouse of Horror XVII” (Season 18)

·“Treehouse of Horror XVIII” (Season 19)

·“Treehouse of Horror XXII” (Season 23)

·“Treehouse of Horror XVIV” (Season 25)

·“Treehouse of Horror XXV” (Season 26)

·“The Man Who Came To Be Dinner” (Season 26)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24 (8pm – 12am) – Theme: “Classic Horror Monsters”

·“Halloween of Horror” (Season 27)

·“Treehouse of Horror II” (Season 3)

·“Treehouse of Horror IV” (Season 5)

·“Treehouse of Horror X” (Season 11)

·“Treehouse of Horror XIII” (Season 14)

·“Treehouse of Horror XIV” (Season 15)

·“Treehouse of Horror XX” (Season 21)

·“Treehouse of Horror XXI” (Season 22)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26 (8pm – 12am) – Theme: “Set at Springfield Elementary School”

·“Treehouse of Horror III” (Season 4)

·“Treehouse of Horror IV” (Season 5)

·“Treehouse of Horror V” (Season 6)

·“Treehouse of Horror VI” (Season 7)

·“Treehouse of Horror XII” (Season 13)

·“Treehouse of Horror XIX” (Season 20)

·“Treehouse of Horror XX” (Season 21)

·“Treehouse of Horror XXV” (Season 26)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27 (6pm – 12am) – Theme: “Devils, Witches, or Occult!”

·“Treehouse of Horror” (Season 2)

·“Treehouse of Horror III” (Season 4)

·“Treehouse of Horror IV” (Season 5)

·“Treehouse of Horror VIII” (Season 9)

·“Treehouse of Horror XI” (Season 12)

·“Treehouse of Horror XII” (Season 13)

·“Treehouse of Horror XIV” (Season 15)

·“Treehouse of Horror XVI” (Season 17)

·“Treehouse of Horror XVII” (Season 18)

·“Treehouse of Horror XVIII” (Season 19)

·“Treehouse of Horror XXIII” (Season 24)

·“Treehouse of Horror XXV” (Season 26)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 (4pm-8m) – Theme: “Elements of Body Horror”

·“Treehouse of Horror VII” (Season 8)

·“Treehouse of Horror VIII” (Season 9)

·“Treehouse of Horror IX” (Season 10)

·“Treehouse of Horror XIII” (Season 14)

·“Treehouse of Horror XIV” (Season 15)

·“Treehouse of Horror XV” (Season 16)

·“Treehouse of Horror XXIV” (Season 25)

·“Treehouse of Horror XXVI” (Season 27)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 30 (6pm – 12am) – Theme: “Movie Parodies”

·“Treehouse of Horror V” (Season 6)

·“Treehouse of Horror VI” (Season 7)

·“Treehouse of Horror VIII” (Season 9)

·“Treehouse of Horror X” (Season 11)

·“Treehouse of Horror XI” (Season 12)

·“Treehouse of Horror XVI” (Season 17)

·“Treehouse of Horror XVIII” (Season 19)

·“Treehouse of Horror XIX” (Season 20)

·“Treehouse of Horror XXI” (Season 22)

·“Treehouse of Horror XXII” (Season 23)

·“Treehouse of Horror XXIII” (Season 24)

·“Treehouse of Horror XXVI” (Season 27)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31 – (11am-12am) – HALLOWEEN NIGHT “Treehouse of Horrors”

Marathon

·“Treehouse of Horror” (Season 2)

·“Treehouse of Horror II” (Season 3)

·“Treehouse of Horror III” (Season 4)

·“Treehouse of Horror IV” (Season 5)

·“Treehouse of Horror V” (Season 6)

·“Treehouse of Horror VI” (Season 7)

·“Treehouse of Horror VII” (Season 8)

·“Treehouse of Horror VIII” (Season 9)

·“Treehouse of Horror IX” (Season 10)

·“Treehouse of Horror X” (Season 11)

·“Treehouse of Horror XI” (Season 12)

·“Treehouse of Horror XII” (Season 13)

·“Treehouse of Horror XIII” (Season 14)

·“Treehouse of Horror XIV” (Season 15)

·“Treehouse of Horror XV” (Season 16)

·“Treehouse of Horror XVI” (Season 17)

·“Treehouse of Horror XVII” (Season 18)

·“Treehouse of Horror XVIII” (Season 19)

·“Treehouse of Horror XIX” (Season 20)

·“Treehouse of Horror XX” (Season 21)

·“Treehouse of Horror XXI” (Season 22)

·“Treehouse of Horror XXII” (Season 23)

·“Treehouse of Horror XXIII” (Season 24)

·“Treehouse of Horror XXIV” (Season 25)

·“Treehouse of Horror XXV” (Season 26)

·“Treehouse of Horror XXVI” (Season 27)

FX will separately feature a Halloween Weekend Movie Marathon. The Halloween weekend begins on FX at 11am ET/PT on Saturday, October 28th, with the showing of Riddick followed by Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Dracula Untold, The Purge, and back-to-back showings of The Purge: Anarchy beginning at 8pm. The marathon resumes at 11:30am ET/PT on Sunday, October 29th with another showing of Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Dracula Untold, followed by The Book of Life at 4pm, Hotel Transylvania, and back-to-back showings of the world broadcast premiere of Hotel Transylvania 2 at 8pm. The marathon ends with Surrogates at 12am.