Geoff Bailey Joins Alkemy X as Creative Director

Creative content company Alkemy X has announced the addition of creative director Geoff Bailey to its New York office. This move accents a stretch of expansion in which Alkemy X almost doubled its staff and opened a new production and post facility in New York City.

The genesis of the creative relationship between Alkemy X and Bailey started in 2016 when the two collaborated on a 360° experiential film project for EY (formerly known as Ernst & Young) and brand consultancy BrandPie. Bailey served as the creative director on the project, which was commissioned for EY’s Strategic Growth Forum held in Palm Desert, CA last November. The project utilized live-action, VFX, and animation.

“After bringing Geoff on board for the EY project, we immediately recognized the potential for him to be a tenured creative leader at Alkemy X,” said Justin B. Wineburgh, president & CEO of Alkemy X. “The timing of this appointment couldn’t be more perfect with so many key growth initiatives coming to fruition this year. Furthermore, Geoff’s multidisciplinary background and branding expertise, coupled with his incredible work ethic and personality, aligns perfectly with the multitude of talent and high-end production resources that allow us to create exceptional work and continue to exceed our clients’ expectations.”

“I enjoy creating at the convergence of many disciplines and look forward to leveraging my branding knowledge to support Alkemy X’s hybrid creation pipeline — from ideation and strategy, to live-action production, design, and VFX,” remarked Bailey. “Together, I believe we can bring a depth of knowledge and creativity into new and unforeseen spaces. Of course, as a creative director, you can have all the great ideas in the world, but they’ll flat-out fail if you don’t have the right people to execute at a high level — and Alkemy X’s talent pool is far-reaching, including some of the best editors and digital effects artists I’ve ever worked with.”

Most recently, Bailey was a creative director at loyalkaspar, where he creatively led the launch campaign for A&E‘s Bates Motel, while garnering numerous PromaxBDA Gold Awards and a Sports Emmy for the rebrand of ESPN‘s College Football and Longhorn Network. He also served as creative director/designer on the title sequence for the American launch of A&E’s The Returned, and as creative director/director on a series of launch spots for the debut of Vice Media‘s TV channel Viceland. Prior to that, Bailey freelanced for several of New York’s top design firms as a director, designer, and animator. His extensive freelance résumé includes work for HBO, Showtime, Hulu, ABC, Cinemax, HP, Jay-Z, U2, Travel Channel, Comedy Central, CourtTV, Fuse, AMC Networks, Kiehl‘s, and many more.

Bailey holds an MFA in Film Production from Columbia University. His films have screened at the Palm Springs International ShortFest, Los Angeles International Short Film Fest, Brooklyn International Film Festival, Nashville International Film Festival, BET/HBO Urbanworld Film Festival, Martha’s Vineyard International Film Festival, and numerous others.