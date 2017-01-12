ICG Publicists Name Denzel Washington Motion Picture Showman of the Year

Oscar winner Denzel Washington will be named Motion Picture Showman of the Year at the 54th Annual International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) Publicists Awards in recognition of his remarkable career achievements, including producing, directing and starring in Fences, a major contender in this years Oscar race. The awards will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, February 24.

”Denzel continues to excel as a major creative force in filmmaking while also recognizing the key role that publicity and promotion play in the success of filmmaking,” said awards committee chairman Henri Bollinger. “His understanding of what it takes to attract movie audiences supports his exceptional talents as an actor and filmmaker.”

ICG national president Steven Poster, ASC, said, “Denzel Washington brings a unique reality and a dignity to every character he portrays, be they actual or imagined people, good guys or bad. I always look forward to seeing him on screen.”

Denzels unforgettable performances have garnered him two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, and countless other awards.

He received his first Academy Award for the historical war drama Glory (1989) and his second for his portrayal of the corrupt cop in the crime thriller, Training Day (2001). Denzel won a Tony Award for his performance in Fences, during his return to Broadway in 2010.

Denzels current project is the critically acclaimed film adaptation of August Wilsons Fences, released Christmas 2016. In addition to producing and directing the adaptation, Denzel reprises his original Tony Award-winning role alongside Viola Davis.

Denzels professional acting career began in New York, where he performed in theatre productions such as Ceremonies in Dark Old Men and Othello. He rose to fame when he landed the role as Dr. Philip Chandler on the NBC long-running hit television series, St. Elsewhere. His other television credits include The George McKenna Story, License to Kill, and Wilma.

As Denzel crossed over into the world of film, he garnered critical acclaim for his portrayal of real life figures. He earned his first Oscar nomination for Cry Freedom (1987), as South African anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko. From there, he went on to portray Muslim minister and human rights activist Malcolm X in Malcolm X (1992), boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter in The Hurricane (1999), football coach Herman Boone in Remember the Titans (2000), poet and educator Melvin B. Tolson in The Great Debaters (2007), and drug kingpin Frank Lucas in American Gangster (2007). A few of his other beloved credits are: Much Ado About Nothing (1993), A Soldiers Story (1984), Crimson Tide (1995), Devil in a Blue Dress (1995), and Inside Man (2006).

Denzels most recent credits include Unstoppable (2010) where he reunited with director Tony Scott for the fifth time, 2 Guns (2013) where he starred alongside Mark Wahlberg, and The Equalizer (2014) an action thriller film directed by Antoine Fuqua. In 2016, Denzel teamed up with Antoine Fuqua again for a remake of The Magnificent Seven, which also starred Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke.

In 2016, he was selected as the recipient for the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards, cementing his legacy in Hollywood.

Washington is a native of Mt. Vernon, NY, and graduated from Fordham University, where he majored in drama. He spent a year at San Franciscos prestigious American Conservatory Theatre before beginning his professional acting career.

As previously announced, the Publicists Awards Luncheon will also honor Jeffrey Katzenberg with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Ryan Murphy will receive the Television Showmanship Award and Nanci Ryder will be awarded with the Presidents Award.