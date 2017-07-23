The Colonie Promotes Jimmy Helm to Editor

The Colonie, the Chicago-based editorial, visual effect, motion graphics company, has announced the promotion of Jimmy Helm to editor.

Helm, a reportedly adept talent, honed his craft working with The Colonie’s senior editors on a wide range of projects over the past seven-years. Most recently, Helm has been managing ongoing social media work with Facebook, Inc. and conceptualizing and editing short format advertisements. Some of the clients he’s working with include Lyft, Dos Equis, Capital One, Heineken & Microsoft

A filmmaking major at Columbia College Chicago, Helm applied for an internship at The Colonie in 2010. Six months later he was offered a full-time position as an assistant editor, working alongside veteran cutter Tom Pastorelle on commercials for brands such as McDonald’s, Kellogg’s, Quaker, and Wrangler. During this time, Helm edited numerous projects on his own, including broadcast commercials for Centrum and Kay Jewelers.

“Tom is incredible to work with,” said Helm. “Not only is he a great editor but a great person. He shared his editorial methods and taught me the importance of bringing your instinctual creativity to the process. I feel fortunate to have had him as a mentor.”

In 2014, Helm was promoted to senior assistant editor and continued to hone his editing skills while taking on a leadership role. His keen creative sensibility and versatility earned him accolades at AICE‘s annual Camp Kuleshov editing competition in 2014 and 2015.

“It’s been wonderful watching Jimmy grow, both as a creative editor and as a leader,” said Mary Caddy, executive producer and partner at The Colonie. “He brings an instinct, fresh aesthetic and attention to detail to every project. Jimmy’s a kind, easy-going, resourceful talent that both co-workers and clients love working with.”

“My passion for visual storytelling began when I was young,” says Helm “Growing up in Memphis, I spent a great deal of time watching classic films by great directors. I realize now that I was doing more than watching, I was studying their techniques and particularly their editing styles. When you’re editing a scene, there’s something addictive about the rhythm you create and the drama you build. I love that I get to do it every day.”

“There’s a special camaraderie at The Colonie.” added Helm “Coming up through the ranks–from intern to assistant editor to senior assistant editor and now editor–has been an incredible journey. The Colonie gave me the support I needed to excel as a visual storyteller, and the opportunity to be a part of a gifted collaborative team.”

Helm joins The Colonie’s editorial team, comprised of Joe Clear, Keith Kristinat, Tom Pastorelle, and Brian Salazar along with editors and partners Bob Ackerman and Brian Sepanik. The full-service boutique’s cutters are part of a multi-disciplined collective of talent that also includes VFX artist Tom Dernulc, and motion graphic designers Lyndsay McCully and Jennifer Moody. They are supported by assistant editors Graham Chapman, Lauren Malis, Ben Pokorny and Nathan Rodgers.