International Cinematographers Guild to Host Drone Panel at NAB Show New York

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) will host the panel discussion, “Drones…Getting Beyond High, Wide (and Stupid),” at the NAB Show New York, formerly known as Content & Communications World.

Speaking will be Edward Kostakis, chief pilot and head of aerial operations at Xizmo Media, a boutique production company specializing in aerial cinematography. He has worked on numerous music videos, documentaries, extreme sports events, TV series, commercials and real estate and fashion marketing promotions for clients worldwide.

Joining him will be Maxwell Tubman, founder and chief pilot, Steam Machine Aerial and an sUAS specialist and instructor. He has piloted more than 100 media and entertainment projects over the past six years and his credits include the TV series Mr. Robot, Alpha House and The Blacklist and commercials for car companies such as Honda, Land Rover and Jaguar.

Technologist and ICG business representative Michael Chambliss will be moderating.

The session will be held on Wednesday, November 9 from 11:15am to 11:45 am, on Inspiration Stage 4, in the Javits Center, lower floor, halls 1A – 1C. Topics will include: drone cinematography as an integral part of the camera department, what producers and crew should consider when planning and executing drone shots; best practices for using drones safely, legally, and reliably; the impact of the latest FAA guidelines; and drones’ creative potential for storytellers.