The International Cinematographers Guild Selects 21st Annual Emerging Cinemtographer Awardees

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) has announced eight honorees for the 2017 Annual Emerging Cinematographer Awards (ECA).

The collection of short films will be showcased at the ECA premiere event at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Theater in Los Angeles on September 24, 2017. Screenings in three major U.S. cities follow the event, including: the SVA Theatre in New York on October 29, the SCADshow in Atlanta on November 5 and the Logan Theatre in Chicago on November 12.

The honorees, who have been selected from 104 submissions are:

David Auerbach, 1st Assistant Camera (Red Lopez)

George Billinger, Operator (The Gate)

Kristen Correll, 2nd Assistant Camera (La Sirena)

Daniel Friedberg, 2nd Assistant Camera (LoveBird)

Michael Lockridge, Operator ((le) Rebound)

Jeff Powers, Operator (Will Wilson)

Roham Rahmanian, Digital Imaging Technician (Break the Will)

Jen Schneider, Operator (Unbound)

The purpose of the ECAs is to nurture talent within the Guild and to give promising cinematographers the crucial exposure they need to succeed in the motion picture industry.

Members are asked to submit films they have photographed with a running time of 30 minutes or less. The ECAs are open to any member of the Guild who is not already classified as a director of photography. The chosen filmmakers are journeymen, in their craft, who are performing above their current job classification.

The films are selected by a panel of ICG members from across the country and can be seen by a wider audience at film festivals.

Steven Poster, ASC, president of the ICG, said, “The Emerging Cinematographers Awards is a terrific opportunity for our talented members. The ICG wants to support and help boost their careers as they transition into cinematographers. The ICG is currently the only professional organization in the motion picture industry that honors its newest talent.”

Jimmy Matlosz, chairman of the Guild’s ECA committee added, “As we head into our 21st year as an awards show, we continue to gather steam and raise the bar. This year’s crop of films, which are chosen by a vast array of union skilled crafts people (judges) once again proves that we have some of the most talented emerging filmmakers with the skills and discipline to prove it.”