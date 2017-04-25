Jogger adds Yoko Lytle as Senior Producer

Cut+Run‘s sister company Jogger has announced that Yoko Lytle will join their team as senior producer. Lytle brings a wealth of experience to her role at the visual effects and finishing company, located within Cut+Run’s New York studio.

Lytle began her career working in London on independent features and in post-production. During that time, Lytle also worked for various production companies at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival and became a member of BAFTA. She moved to New York in 2010 where she made the transition to short form production. As a freelance producer, Lytle produced graphics and VFX for commercials as well as long form content for TV and features. She joins Jogger’s New York office at a time of growth for the new company, which collaborates on and contributes to many of Cut+Run’s projects.

“We are so happy to have Yoko on our team! Not only does she have great experience, but she also has a really exciting vision for our future,” said Cut+Run EP Lauren Hertzberg. “There is so much happening at Jogger and it was really important to us to find the right partner to help us continue to grow and expand the company.”