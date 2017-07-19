Julia Merrill Joins Nine Mile Circle as Executive Producer

Nine Mile Circle, which provides editorial, finishing, sound and color services for commercials, television and film, has hired Julia Merrill as executive producer. Merrill, whose background includes nine years as a writer/producer for Cartoon Network, will lead client relations, business development and project management. She will also work with Nine Mile Circle editor and owner Kyle Kramb in implementing the company’s further expansion plans, including a move to a larger facility this fall.

Kramb cited Merrill’s experience in production and post, great reputation and enthusiasm in welcoming her to the Nine Mile team. “We’re excited to have Julia join us,” he said. “We believe our clients are going to benefit greatly from her dedication, knowledge and efficiency, and they will love her passion for the creative process.”

Merrill has worked in Atlanta’s media and entertainment industry for 15 years. A graduate of Georgia State University, she joined Cartoon Network in 2002. There, she wrote and produced promos and other broadcast media for the network’s shows and for advertising partners, including McDonald’s and Sony Pictures. For the past three years, she has worked as a freelance writer, producer and project manager, handling a wide range assignments for local agencies, producers, post houses and digital studios. She began her career as an editor.

Merrill welcomes the opportunity to guide clients through the post production process. “Post is where it all comes together,” she said. “I got my start as an editor and have always valued the creative aspects of post. I enjoy working with schedules and budgets in ways that help clients achieve their creative goals.”

She added that she is impressed with the company that Kramb has built and is eager to help it grow. “I love that Nine Mile is an artist owned and operated company,” she observed. “Kyle is a great leader and has assembled an excellent team. This company has wonderful client relationships and I look forward to strengthening and adding to them.”