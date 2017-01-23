Laguna College of Art & Design Launches Illustration in Entertainment Design BFA Program

Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) has announced a new Illustration in Entertainment Design Bachelor of Fine Art’s degree program to launch in Fall 2017.

The new program will provide an in-depth curriculum and instruction to prepare students for careers in film, television and/or themed entertainment. Career opportunities in film and television include production art, scenic painting, art direction and more; for themed entertainment, staging and amusement park design, ride design, event design, model making and prop fabrication.

“The LCAD Illustration major with an emphasis in Entertainment Design now comprises over two-thirds of overall student enrollment in our department,” said Michael Savas, chair of LCAD Illustration. “The popularity amongst students, along with shifts in the industry that are opening opportunities for new talent, propelled us to launch a more intensive and focused degree program.”

The LCAD Illustration in Entertainment Design advisory board played a key role in developing the bachelor of fine arts degree program recently approved and commended by both the National Association of Schools of Art and Design (NASAD) and Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). Members of the committee include Robert Dennis, chief creative officer of the International Association of Masters Guild of Design for themed entertainment; Nelson Coates, president of the Art Directors Guild and member of LCAD Board of Trustees; David Aion, senior show producer, Rethink Leisure & Entertainment, LLC; and Josh Steadman, themed entertainment production designer for Walt Disney Imagineering.

“Consulting with industry professionals ensures that our new program will better prepare our students to meet realistic needs and demands of the entertainment design industry as well as form partnerships with organizations that include the Art Directors Guild (ADG), the Guild of Design, and the NextGen Initiative of the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA),” added Savas.

Dennis, a member of the LCAD Illustration in Entertainment Design advisory board, has art directed world-class theme parks for 25 years. He became involved with LCAD after he was a guest speaker and attendee of the annual Industry Open House.

“Every LCAD student I met shook my hand and looked me in the eye, and through our conversations, they understood the reality of the career path they need to take,” he said. “Their work showed their strengths in drawing and sketching, which are foundational skills in this industry. LCAD is a school that prepares its students for careers.”