Light Iron Adds Vice President of U.S. Operations

Light Iron has appointed veteran post professional Josh Haynie to the newly created role of Vice President of U.S. Operations. Based in Light Iron’s flagship Hollywood facility, Haynie will be responsible for leveraging the company’s resources across Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, and future locations.

“Light Iron has experienced significant growth since being acquired by Panavision,” said Peter Cioni, the company’s CFO. “To continue on this trajectory, we’re bringing in a leader to assist us with navigating the complexities that commonly impact larger businesses. Josh’s experience is unmatched: he has strong operational and managerial skills, as well as deep client relationships, which will enable Light Iron to continue to grow and be a leader in the industry.”

Haynie joins Light Iron after 13 years at EFILM, where, as managing director, he maintained direct responsibility for all aspects of the company’s operations including EC3 (on-location services), facility dailies, trailers, digital intermediate, home video, and restoration. Haynie managed a team of 100+ employees, and more than 650 digital intermediates were completed under his watch. Previously, Haynie held positions at Sunset Digital, Octane/Lightning Dubs, Sunset Post, and other production and post companies. Haynie is an Associate Member of the ASC, and is also actively involved in the HPA, SMPTE, and VES.

Haynie noted that it is an exciting time to join Light Iron: “From the expansion of Light Iron’s episodic services and NY facilities to the development of the color science in the new Millennium DXL camera, it is clear that the integration of Panavision and Light Iron brings significant benefits to clients. I look forward to working with the entire team to further elevate a level of service that is unprecedented in our industry.”

Panavision CEO Kim Snyder added, “The addition of Josh Haynie comes at a key moment in the overall growth of Panavision. We are committed to providing a full portfolio of innovative, creative solutions throughout the production and post process.”