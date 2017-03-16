LightHouse Films Signs Director Anthony Pellino for U.S. Representation

New York based commercial production company LightHouse Films has announced the addition of director Anthony Pellino to their roster of directors.

Originally from Boston, Massachusetts, and now based in New York, Pellino has been steadily building a reputation for himself in the highly competitive field of sports and doc style commercials, while directing music videos as well. Pellino often tries to frame the diligence and perseverance of an individual, in an attempt to create work that exudes both emotional and physical intensity by delving into the lives of those who constantly push themselves.

His latest work for Lifetime Pictures, Welcome to the Fempire, epitomizes Pellino’s storytelling techniques by focusing on the upbringing and accomplishments of Ibtihaj Muhammad. An Olympic fencer and bronze medalist for Team USA, she was the first Muslim American woman to wear a hijab in the Olympics. A part of Fempire, a Lifetime series that strives to celebrate women who break barriers and defy stereotypes within their respective fields, this short doc offers a look into the life of an athlete helping to mold a more accepting world for women everywhere.

“We’re always excited to come across young directors with a singular vision and relevant stories to tell,” said Thibaut Estellon, owner/executive producer of LightHouse Films. “Anthony not only offers an impressive portfolio with sought after brands such as Lifetime, Footaction and Spalding who entrusted him with major projects involving professional athletes, but also has a level of maturity and work ethic that makes him a true diamond in the rough.”

Pellino has been working on a short form documentary supported by LightHouse Films and Curfew, which focuses on a group of Chicago based young refugees who moved to America to make a better life for themselves and pursue their shared passion for soccer.

Estellon added, “Anthony knows how to craft visceral stories that are not only exhilarating, but relatable. Stories that not only leave you in awe at the strength of another, but make you believe more in yourself as well. We’re so excited to support Anthony in his career, and are looking forward to a gratifying journey with him.”

In addition to Welcome to the Fempire, Pellino recently directed a commercial for Spalding’s True Believers campaign out of Walton Isaacson featuring Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. Other work includes spots for Reebok, 2XU, The American Heart Association, and Footaction alongside notable agencies such as Publicis Health and Cohn & Wolfe.

“Narratively, I look towards stories that I consider genuine, honest, and most importantly, human,” said Pellino. “I’m really looking forward to expanding my work and developing a well-rounded portfolio that demonstrates what I hope to bring to film and commercials; excitement. I want my work to make viewers celebrate life itself.”