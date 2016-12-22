Lion Producers & Distributors Commit to Match First $50,000 in Contributions to #LionHeart Social Impact Campaign

As Lion continues its theatrical run in the coming weeks, See-Saw Films has brought together distributors from around the world to match the first USD $50,000 worth of contributions to the #LionHeart social impact campaign. The previously announced campaign, in partnership with The Charity Network, aims to raise awareness and funds for non-profit organizations in India helping children, like the film’s Saroo, living in poverty away from their families. These organizations include Magic Bus, which educates at-risk children on best practices for the prevention of poverty and aids them in moving out of it; and Railway Children, which fights for vulnerable children who live alone at risk, suffering abuse and exploitation on the streets of India.

See-Saw Films’Lion (distributed by the Weinstein Company in the US), tells the true story of five-year-old Saroo Brierley, who gets lost on a train which takes him thousands of miles across India, away from his home and family. Saroo’s story is not unique – there are over 11 million children living on the streets of India, with more than 80,000 going missing each year. The #LionHeart campaign is an opportunity to raise awareness about these problems and to inspire action on a global scale.

In support of the #LionHeart campaign, Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman, who’s performance as Saroo’s adopted mother Sue Brierley in the film has earned her Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations, has also personally donated USD $10,000 to the campaign and released the following video to help raise awareness about the crisis in India, and raise funds for the non-profits that are addressing the challenges head-on.

“We’ve created the #LionHeart campaign to help the more than 80,000 children that go missing in India every year. As you can see in the movie, there are so many little children that need our help; Saroo was one of them,” said Nicole Kidman, “I personally want to start by donating $10,000. Let’s create a big impact, please help us.”

Lion producers and See-Saw’s joint managing directors Iain Canning and Emile Sherman added, “We started with an idea to try and maximize the spotlight Lion would shine on the hundreds of thousands of Indian children who have lost their family by supporting organizations on the ground that are helping every day. We are amazed and delighted by the response from so many people whose lives have been touched by this film and are incredibly grateful for the support of the film’s distributors and of course the wonderful Nicole Kidman who has so graciously donated to the #LionHeart campaign.”

Lion is a remarkable story about the importance of family and the ties that bind, and how modern technology allows us to connect with places and one another in ways past generations could only dream of. The film has continued to receive rave reviews since its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. To donate, visit the film’s official website, LionMovie.com. Audiences from around the world can easily donate to each organization with one click. Additionally, #LionHeart will also include a robust social media campaign.