Matthew D. Loeb Re-Elected International President at IATSE 68th Quadrennial Convention

IATSE international president Matthew D. Loeb was re-elected by acclamation during the IATSE 68th Quadrennial Convention on Thursday.

Running unopposed, Loeb’s slate of candidates were also re-elected, including general secretary-treasurer James Wood, 13 international vice presidents, three international trustees, and one delegate to the Canadian labour congress.

The more than 870 delegates representing 261 IATSE local unions in the U.S. and Canada contributed to the support for Loeb and the general executive board.

Ed Brown, business agent of IATSE Local 44, stepped forward to nominate Loeb. “Matt has a unique ability to not only see things as they are, but to envision things as they could be,” said Brown. The nomination was seconded by Ray Brown (no relation to Ed Brown), President of IATSE Local 479.

“There is no greater honor than to continue to serve as the international president of this great alliance,” said Loeb as he accepted the nomination.

Loeb has held the position of international president since 2008, and was unanimously re-elected during the IATSE 67th Quadrennial Convention in 2013. During the last four years of his most recent term, Loeb has grown the strength of the IATSE through organizing, and has led the union to its largest membership with effective leadership and member involvement.