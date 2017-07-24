Matthews to Feature MYWay Grip at IBC 2017

Matthews Studio Equipment has announed that they will feature their unique new rigging system, MyWay Grip, at IBC 2017 – Booth 12-G71.

“Today stage and location set ups are get more and more complicated and creative, often stressing out grips that are hampered by support equipment,” said Tyler Phillips, VP of marketing and product development at Matthews Studio Equipment. “Sometimes there isn’t enough space in the truck for what is needed. Or, the budget is too restrictive. Even more challenging, creatives often change their minds on a whim and then expect a new set up in minutes– unaware of the limits of equipment available.”

MyWay Grip rigging system was designed to for everyone from big-budget motion picture or television grips and gaffers to the fledgling or independent content creator, MyWay Grip is a customizable set up that aims to give unlimited possibilities.

Based on a two-part interchangeable rigging system, it uses industry standard pins, receiver and clamps with custom connectors which attach to secure collars mounted on plates and clamps.

The modular nature allows a reduction to the amount of dedicated rigging required on-set, saving space, weight and set up time. The system permits unique rigging arrangements to meet various on-set challenges, all with minimal hardware. You can even make quick on-set modifications of installed rigging to accommodate common on-the-fly changes in lighting and camera configuration.