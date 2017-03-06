Moët Moment Film Festival Awarding $25K Grant for 60-Second Film

Moët & Chandon champagne has announced the Moët Moment Film Festival, giving filmmakers the chance to win $25,000—plus the opportunity to get their work in front of industry professionals who will provide mentoring.

Launched in 2016 to celebrate Moët’s longstanding position as the “official Champagne of the Golden Globes,” the contest—nicknaming itself “The Minis”—is an annual competition that aims to award and bring attention to young short form filmmakers. The goal is for burgeoning filmmakers to create 60-second films with the theme of “This is Your Moment.” Entries will be judged by an impressive panel of industry luminaries that includes actress Bryce Dallas Howard, Golden Globe-winning actress Gina Rodriguez, producer David Guillod, Serial Pictures co-founder Violaine Etienne, Tribeca Film Festival’s VP of Shorts Programming Sharon Badal, Ghetto Film School’s Kisha Imani Cameron and the Hollywood Foreign Press’ Elisabeth Sereda.

The judging panel will choose the ten most inspiring films, and this year, there will also be a People’s Choice Award via online voting that will take place at the end of March. These films will be celebrated at The Minis awards event in New York City in April. The first-place winning filmmaker will receive a $25,000 grant towards further developing their career. The second and third place winners will win an opportunity to consult with judges from the panel as mentors on how to keep pursuing their dreams in film.

Note that the contest is open only to legal residents of the U.S. (excluding RI and UT). You can submit here by March 27, 2017.