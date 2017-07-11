MX1 to Show Enchancements for MXI at IBC2017

MX1 has announced that at IBC2017 they will demonstrate the latest enhancements for its MX1 360 media services platform, which was built to streamline content management and distribution by handling every step of the workflow chain via a combination of cloud technology and on-premises infrastructure. During the show, MX1 has said they will announce several big-name customer deployments for its MX1 360 media services platform.

MX1 360 will be showcased at IBC2017 with the goal of highlighting how broadcasters and other content providers can simplify content preparation, packaging, management, validation, playout, and OTT multiscreen delivery. Several new features will be shown that simplify global video distribution. Powered by hybrid cloud and on-premise software and infrastructure, MX1 360 enables users to reach a wider audience, better monetize media and video assets, and deliver a superior viewing experience.

MX1 360 has been deployed by global broadcasters, TV channels, content and rights holders, sports organizations, TV service providers, and distributors. The platform can be used as part of a fully managed service or self-serve model for ultimate flexibility. Through MX1 360, content providers can access, monitor, and interact with their content virtually from anywhere in the world. This functionality is critical as content providers look to expand their brand globally and increase revenues streams.