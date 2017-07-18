Net Insight Partners with Calrec to Aid Remote Production

Net Insight, a company that specializes in media transport and resource scheduling, has announced a strategic partnership with Calrec Audio with the aim of simplifying the challenges broadcasters are facing in deploying remote live productions. A key aspect of the partnership will see Net Insight’s Nimbra platform integrated with Calrec’s RP1 Remote Production in an attempt to provide simple connectivity, quality assured transport and precise control of audio mixes from any location.

“Most of the focus on remote production in the industry to date has been on the video side but it is audio that is much more complicated to manage,” said Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight. “Setting up different interfaces on-site is time consuming, takes greater resource and means there are many more points in the chain where faults can occur. The integration of Net Insight’s Nimbra portfolio with Calrec’s RP1 takes away all this pain. This is another key step to unlocking the full potential of remote production.”

The two companies have worked together to reportedly optimize Calrec’s Hydra2 audio and control protocols with the Nimbra platform and enable connectivity on-site with no synchronisation issues. RP1 provides a variety of interface formats, including SDI and AES67, which can be transported alongside control data across the Nimbra platform.

“Remote broadcasting using RP1 and Net Insight Nimbra means fewer resources are needed on site, and controlling audio from a remote console saves money on setup time, crew, logistics and equipment,” said Dave Letson, vice president of sales of Calrec. “Production can be up and running quickly thanks to the plug and play unison of just two boxes and operation does not require high-level technical expertise, and provides assured no-latency audio processing from any venue to any production base.”

The integration provides immediate workflow advantages for Net Insight customers in the field and will be offered as a turnkey solution for new customers.

The combined solution means productions can connect via analogue, AES, MADI, SDI, and the latest AoIP solutions from AES67, and SMPTE 2022 and transport remotely over IP. With all DSP processing for monitor mixes taken care of on-site, the transmission console at base can concentrate purely on the main programme mix.

The workflow partnership will be a highlighted demonstration at IBC2017.