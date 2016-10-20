Under New Ownership, 3008 Revamps Editorial and Support Staff.

3008 editor/partner Brent Herrington has assumed sole ownership of the Dallas-based editorial company. “As we grow and diversify, we remain focused on our roots as an editorial boutique and our commitment to client service. The creative is at the forefront of every project. Our plan is to continue to expand, add staff and even more capabilities,” said Herrington.

Editor Gordon Carey signed on with 3008 for exclusive, Dallas representation. Gordon’s work has won awards ranging from the AICE Editing Award, Cannes Gold Lion, One Show Pencil, Clio, Belding and Emmy Award. Some of his most notable work includes ESPN‘s “This is SportsCenter” for Wieden + Kennedy, Holiday Inn‘s “Meet Mark” for Fallon, Toyota‘s “Mommy and Daddy Like” for Saatchi & Saatchi, Holiday Inn Express‘s “Stay Smart” for Fallon and an 18-episode series for Toyota “The History of Tailgating”, which aired on NBC‘s Sunday Night Football Halftime Show.

Editor Greg Sunmark has joined in collaboration with 3008. Greg has cut spots for brands such as Amazon, Chrysler, Bacardi and Porsche. His work for McDonald’s and State Farm earned him numerous accolades, including two AICE Award nominations. Recently, Greg edited Virtual Reality content for Acura. In addition, he completed touching work with GMC for Building for America’s Bravest, an organization that builds custom homes for injured American service members.

Editor Michael Irving returns to 3008’s roster. Among his editing credits are spots for American Express, RAM, Jeep, Tostitos, TGI Fridays and Prestone. At heart, Michael is a music composer, a snowboarder, a cyclist. His passion for creativity and the outdoors brings inspiration to his storytelling in the edit suite.

Brian Hwang has been promoted to executive producer of 3008. In his new role, Brian will be overseeing both the Post Production and Live Action divisions.

Lauren Sinclair joins 3008 to head up New Business & Marketing efforts. Having worked at McCann Erickson, Ogilvy & Mather and Grey in New York, she’s helped marketers such as IBM, Eli Lilly, ExxonMobil and Staples, grow their brands.