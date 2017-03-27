Nice Shoes Signs Lead Beauty Artist Aurélien Teurlai

Production and post studio Nice Shoes has signed lead beauty artist Aurélien Teurlai, for exclusive representation in North America. Teurlai, based out of Paris, France, has collaborated with Europe’s top directors including Bruno Aveillan, Mert and Marcus, as well as Jean-Baptiste Mondino on a series of spots for Dior starring Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron, and Natalie Portman. His skills also extend to visual effects and compositing, contributing to stunning pieces for luxury brands such as Peugeot, Cartier, BMW, and Lexus. He has spent most of his career freelancing, and recently joined the Visual Effects Society.

“Aurélien brings a truly skilled eye for beauty, and experience working with some of the top talents in this genre. That artistry is complemented with a real kindness and lack of ego,” added Nice Shoes executive producer Tara Holmes. “He’s a great fit for Nice Shoes and we’re proud to represent him in North America. I’m really excited to be uniting him with our team, bolstering our stellar roster of beauty artists and colorists, and presenting this amazing lineup to the industry.”