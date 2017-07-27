Nimble Collective Announces Partnerships with Pixar and Lytro at SIGGRAPH 2017

Nimble Collective, the California based startup that offers a virtual studio platform, has announced a new collaboration with Pixar‘s RenderMan. The partnership will explore extending the delivery of RenderMan training to new and existing users via Nimble Collective’s collaborative, cloud-based workspace for creating animation. In addition, Nimble also announced a strategic partnership with Lytro to collaborate on an animated virtual reality project using the new advances in platform framework.

The Nimble Collective virtual studio platform aims to give business clients and creators the tools they need to produce animated projects without requiring the backing of a multimillion dollar studio setting.

While at SIGGRAPH 2017 (July 30 – August 3), Nimble Collective will be offering demos of its animated films created as part of Nimble Collective’s Pilot Program to show experts and clients elements of the highly anticipated Nimble Collective Platform. Nimble is revolutionizing the animation industry by crafting one of the first cloud native animation platforms, which allows creators and corporate clients to leverage experience and guidance by Academy Award-winning industry innovators.

“Our Pilot Program is an incubation of directors and outside talent assembled in the cloud to make the creators’ dreams and their client’s vision a reality,” said Jason Schleifer, Nimble co-founder and head of c ontent. “We are thrilled to be working with some of the world’s most creative talent at Pixar to bring developments to the Nimble Platform that corporate clients like Lytro can utilize to meet their creative needs and to empower them to produce high-quality animation.”

Schleifer will speak at SIGGRAPH’s Blender Spotlight Sunday, July 30th, 3:30-4:30 Room 511BC alongside other industry experts, as well as feature a talk on Online Collaboration with Virtual Studio Production on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Room 511A.

Corban Gossett, Nimble Collective’s Senior Production Manager,will participate in the ASIFA Education Forum – Birds of a Feather SIGGRAPH Panel on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 11 a.m. to noon in Room 511A, aimed at encouraging the next generation of industry talent.

Visit Nimble's Booth in the Startup Garage–Booth #SG5, SIGGRAPH Garage 5.