Nominations Announced for Location Managers Guild International Awards

Nominees for the Location Managers Guild International ‘s (LMGI) 4th Annual Awards were announced today by LMGI president Eric Klosterman. The awards honor productions in feature films, television programs and commercials from around the globe, in which the creative use of filming locations enhances or helps to drive the storyline. The LMGI Awards also recognize outstanding service by Film Commissions for their support ‘above and beyond’ during the production process. Winners will be revealed during a formal ceremony on Saturday, April 8, 2017 in the Steven J. Ross Theater at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.

THE NOMINEES FOR THE 4th ANNUAL LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL AWARDS ARE:



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

The Crown – Pat Karam, Robert Bentley/LMGI

Game of Thrones – Matt Jones/LMGI, Naomi Liston/LMGI

The Man in the High Castle – Nicole Noelle Chartrand, Robert Murdoch

Stranger Things – Tony Holley/LMGI

Westworld – Mandi Dillin/LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

The Affair – Sean Ilnseher

Better Call Saul, Season 2 – Christian Diaz de Bedoya

Bosch – Robert Paulsen, Paul Schreiber/LMGI

Goliath – Jason Kaplon/LMGI, Mike Barry/LMGI

The Night Manager – Tom Howard, Daniel Sampedro Palerm

Scandal – Veronique Vowell/LMGI

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Creative Scotland – The BFG

Nevada Film Office – Jason Bourne

New Mexico Film Office – Hell or High Water/Preacher

NY State Governor’s Office of Motion Picture Development – The Girl on the Train

Royal Film Commission of Jordan – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

“Bulbs” (Macbook Pro) – David Doumeng/LMGI, Charlie Love/LMGI

“The Carpool to Rio” (Visa) – Heather Haase/LMGI, Ron Shino, Johnny Catrolli, Rob Darwin

“This Land is Your Land” (Johnnie Walker) – JJ Levine/LMGI, Will Brewster, Patrick Burn, Dana Hanby

“Rally” (O Organics) – Byll Williams/LMGI, Phill Kane/LMGI

“World’s Biggest Asshole” (PSA Donate Life) – Galidan Nauber/LMGI, Cale Hanks

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN APERIOD FILM

Hacksaw Ridge – Edward Donovan

Hail, Caesar! – John Panzarella, Leslie Thorson/LMGI

Hidden Figures – Wes Hagan/LMGI, Dan Gorman/LMGI

Live by Night – JJ Hook/LMGI, Laura Bryant

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Mark Somner, David O’Reilly/LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM

Hell or High Water – Jonathan Slator/LMGI, Erik Keeling-Torrez

Jason Bourne – Chris Moore, Peter Martorano/LMGI

La La Land – Robert Foulkes/LMGI, Steve Beimler

Lion – Hugo Cran, Sandeep Rudra, Harsh Dave

Manchester by the Sea – Kai Quinlan, Alex Berard

Honorary Award recipients (the Eva Monley, Lifetime Achievement, Trailblazer and Humanitarian Awards) and Award Presenters will be announced in the near future. Further inquiries regarding the LMGI Awards may be directed to Eric Klosterman and Robin Citrin at awards@locationmanagers.org. For sponsorship opportunities please contact LMGIawards@ingledodd.com.

