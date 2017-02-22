Nominations Announced for Location Managers Guild International Awards
Nominees for the Location Managers Guild International ‘s (LMGI) 4th Annual Awards were announced today by LMGI president Eric Klosterman. The awards honor productions in feature films, television programs and commercials from around the globe, in which the creative use of filming locations enhances or helps to drive the storyline. The LMGI Awards also recognize outstanding service by Film Commissions for their support ‘above and beyond’ during the production process. Winners will be revealed during a formal ceremony on Saturday, April 8, 2017 in the Steven J. Ross Theater at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.
THE NOMINEES FOR THE 4th ANNUAL LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL AWARDS ARE:
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES
The Crown – Pat Karam, Robert Bentley/LMGI
Game of Thrones – Matt Jones/LMGI, Naomi Liston/LMGI
The Man in the High Castle – Nicole Noelle Chartrand, Robert Murdoch
Stranger Things – Tony Holley/LMGI
Westworld – Mandi Dillin/LMGI
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
The Affair – Sean Ilnseher
Better Call Saul, Season 2 – Christian Diaz de Bedoya
Bosch – Robert Paulsen, Paul Schreiber/LMGI
Goliath – Jason Kaplon/LMGI, Mike Barry/LMGI
The Night Manager – Tom Howard, Daniel Sampedro Palerm
Scandal – Veronique Vowell/LMGI
OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION
Creative Scotland – The BFG
Nevada Film Office – Jason Bourne
New Mexico Film Office – Hell or High Water/Preacher
NY State Governor’s Office of Motion Picture Development – The Girl on the Train
Royal Film Commission of Jordan – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL
“Bulbs” (Macbook Pro) – David Doumeng/LMGI, Charlie Love/LMGI
“The Carpool to Rio” (Visa) – Heather Haase/LMGI, Ron Shino, Johnny Catrolli, Rob Darwin
“This Land is Your Land” (Johnnie Walker) – JJ Levine/LMGI, Will Brewster, Patrick Burn, Dana Hanby
“Rally” (O Organics) – Byll Williams/LMGI, Phill Kane/LMGI
“World’s Biggest Asshole” (PSA Donate Life) – Galidan Nauber/LMGI, Cale Hanks
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN APERIOD FILM
Hacksaw Ridge – Edward Donovan
Hail, Caesar! – John Panzarella, Leslie Thorson/LMGI
Hidden Figures – Wes Hagan/LMGI, Dan Gorman/LMGI
Live by Night – JJ Hook/LMGI, Laura Bryant
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Mark Somner, David O’Reilly/LMGI
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM
Hell or High Water – Jonathan Slator/LMGI, Erik Keeling-Torrez
Jason Bourne – Chris Moore, Peter Martorano/LMGI
La La Land – Robert Foulkes/LMGI, Steve Beimler
Lion – Hugo Cran, Sandeep Rudra, Harsh Dave
Manchester by the Sea – Kai Quinlan, Alex Berard
Honorary Award recipients (the Eva Monley, Lifetime Achievement, Trailblazer and Humanitarian Awards) and Award Presenters will be announced in the near future. Further inquiries regarding the LMGI Awards may be directed to Eric Klosterman and Robin Citrin at awards@locationmanagers.org. For sponsorship opportunities please contact LMGIawards@ingledodd.com.
LMGI Awards is proudly sponsored by Gold Sponsor – Warner Bros Studio Facilities; Silver Sponsors: Reel Waste & Recycling, LLC; USVI Film Office; Vienna Film Commission; Warner Bros Master Chefs; Bronze Sponsors –California Film Commission, The Location Portal; Media Sponsor – The Hollywood Reporter.