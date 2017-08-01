NPACT Partners With Pond5 to Connect Independent Nonfiction Producers with Global Marketplace of Licensable Footage Content

NPACT, the trade organization that serves the producers of non-fiction entertainment content in North America, has announced it has signed an exclusive partnership with stock-footage and creative-asset company Pond5, making the media marketplace the first Gold Associate Member to join NPACT. NPACT general manager John Ford and Pond5 CEO Jason Teichman made today’s announcement.

As a worldwide marketplace of high-quality moving images, Pond5 will offer NPACT members unique access to more than 8 million professionally filmed video clips from its global network of over 25,000 cinematographers in 150 countries. Pond5’s keyword-searchable collection reportedly grows by more than 10,000 clips per day and includes roughly 2.5 million 4K shots and 500,000 aerials, plus music, sound effects, and motion graphics.

“With the volume and breadth of content Pond5 offers to NPACT members, the selection of shot choices and on-screen possibilities is massive–a boon for creativity that is also well beyond what many of our members have available now. Combined with cost-effective licensing terms and other offers unique to our membership, this partnership is a game-changer for our producers,” said Ford.

Added Teichman, “Nonfiction content is being created and consumed in greater volume and across more platforms than ever before. As network buyers tighten production budgets and schedules, Pond5 is committed to saving NPACT members real money and time. By relying on our footage from development through post-production, producers can measurably reduce the toll on their budgets and schedules that comes from creating every shot from scratch, without compromising on quality. This also represents a huge boost for our artists, who will reach another entirely new audience for their work.”

Several NPACT members already use Pond5’s collection in their tv series, including Lion TV (Cash Cab); Optomen (Mysteries at the Museum); Renegade 83 (Naked and Afraid); and Truly Original (Vanity Fair Confidential). Pond5 also offers NPACT members the opportunity to add a new revenue source, by using Pond5’s marketplace to license out their own stock shots and program outtakes for use by other creative professionals.

NPACT’s Associate Membership is available to select vendors and service providers to the nonfiction production business; Gold Associate Members receive robust benefits from NPACT that help them offer their services to the organization’s accomplished producers, including exclusivity in their category. Full details of this new partnership and an overview on content-sourcing best practices will be announced during NPACT’s August meetings in New York and Los Angeles.