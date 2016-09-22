NUGEN Audio to Demo Celebrated Loudness Measurement and Dynamics Monitoring Tools at IMSTA FESTA NYC 2016

On Saturday, Sept. 24, NUGEN Audio will exhibit at IMSTA FESTA NYC 2016, a celebration of music technology run by the International Music Software Trade Association (IMSTA) and hosted at SAE Institute in Manhattan. Running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., IMSTA FESTA will feature panels, workshops, master classes, and demonstrations.

During the event, NUGEN Audio will host music producers and engineers in an environment in which they can hear a demo, network, interact, and learn with the company. Grammy-nominated producer, recording engineer, and mixer John Siket will be working with NUGEN Audio to demonstrate its products, including MasterCheck. This NUGEN Audio meter was launched last year to considerable acclaim and recognized as the first product of its kind to empower producers to create music in the new audio paradigm of loudness normalization for music streaming. NUGEN Audio will also showcase its ISL 2 true-peak limiter, which offers the essential true-peak compliance producers need to prepare audio for streaming services.

“John Siket’s musical footprint is massive,” said Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. “As a music producer, recording engineer, mixer, and engineer, he has a resume that reads like a who’s who of cool, influential, and creative musicians. Bands as diverse as Sonic Youth, Yo La Tengo, Phish, Dave Matthews Band, moe., and Helmet have recorded with him. He’s worked with legendary producers such as Butch Vig and Steve Lillywhite. He even has the distinction of having a Phish album named after him — ‘The Siket Disc.'”

NUGEN Audio will give away a Producer Pack license to one lucky attendee at IMSTA FESTA NYC 2016. The bundle includes seven world-class plug-ins, including NUGEN Audio’s renowned audio analysis, panoramic enhancement, low frequency control, pristine limiting, and EQ plug-ins.

IMSTA is a nonprofit association that advocates for the music software industry, tackling software piracy through education campaigns. The organization is based in Canada, with branches all over the world.

Information about NUGEN Audio is available at www.nugenaudio.com