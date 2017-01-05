Panavision Opens Doors to New Chicago Facility

Panavision, a designer, manufacturer and rental provider of optics and camera systems, has opened a 13,000-square foot location in Chicago to serve a growing number of productions in the Midwest.

“This new location allows Panavision to bring our support to the vibrant filmmaking community in Chicago,” said Kim Snyder, CEO and president of Panavision. “We now have 13 Panavision rental facilities throughout North America ready to serve productions with world-class filmmaking technologies and expertise.”

Panavision Chicago is located at 1554 W. Carroll Avenue within close vicinity of Cinespace, Chicago Studio City and Essanay stages. The facility offers full camera and lens services, a state-of-the-art lens projection room, a prep floor with five bays, a 900-square foot private prep room, easy dock access, and a Panastore.

Sharon Walker, a native of Chicago with 16 years of experience with Panavision, serves as general manager of the new office. A full team of experienced technicians and support personnel also provide customers with the superlative service Panavision is known for worldwide.

The FOX TV series The Exorcist and APB are some of the first projects to utilize the capabilities of the new Chicago location.