Panavision to Showcase Millennium DXL Camera and T Series Lenses at Camerimage

Panavision, a designer, manufacturer and provider of cinema lenses and precision camera systems, will showcase many of its newest offerings, including the Millennium DXL 8K Camera and T Series anamorphic lenses, at the 2016 edition of the Camerimage International Film Festival, which runs Nov. 12-19 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. Panavision is also presenting two workshops, and exhibiting alongside subsidiaries Light Iron, LEE Filters and Panalux.

Unveiled earlier this year, the Panavision Millennium DXL was developed through an unprecedented collaboration of three companies, bringing together large-format optics and modular accessories from Panavision; an 8K sensor from RED Digital Cinema; and new color science and optimized workflow from Light Iron. Presentations on the DXL will take place each day from Nov. 14 through Nov. 17, with demo footage screening at the MCK. The camera is expected to be available in early 2017 for rent exclusively through Panavision facilities worldwide.

The company also announces the availability of the Panavision T Series anamorphic lenses. At Panavision’s exhibit, attendees will see the product portfolio, ranging in current focal lengths of 35mm, 60mm, 100mm, 135mm, 150mm, and preview the upcoming additions to the lineup in 50mm, 75mm, 180mm. The lenses build on Panavision’s long tradition of designing and developing high-quality anamorphic lenses for motion picture. They combine new optical layouts with mechanical advances from the G Series, but have a larger sweet spot and focus closer than some of their predecessors. They are also tuned to be compatible with digital sensors without losing any of the imaging characteristics that have become part of the anamorphic grammar.

Camerimage’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Michael Chapman, ASC will be taking the stage at the MCK on Nov. 15 at 11:00 a.m. CET. This event is a highlight of the festival, which is presented by Panavision. Oscar nominated for his work on Raging Bull in 1981 and The Fugitive in 1994, Chapman’s legacy of film images over four decades places him among the elite of cinematographers. His list of memorable credits includes The Last Detail, Taxi Driver, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Lost Boys, Rising Sun, Primal Fear, Space Jam, Six Days Seven Nights, The Story of Us, The Watcher, Evolution, and Eulogy, among many others.

Following Chapman’s seminar, Panavision’s Cinematography Workshop will explore the technical and artistic characteristics of anamorphic and larger format optics. Led by Dan Sasaki, Panavision’s VP of Optical Engineering, the workshop will be held Nov. 15 from 2:00 p.m. CET in the MCK.

Also on exhibit will be the new Outpost by Panavision, a powerful mobile post-production system for on-set or near-set workflows. Originally developed by Light Iron and refined with Panavision’s modular engineering, Outpost’s lightweight, compact form factor provides efficient solutions for both creative tasks, such as look setting and processing tasks, including verified backups. Outpost helps creatives maximize their schedules with faster than real-time transcodes and same-day editorial deliverables, even for 8K footage. Like the DXL, Outpost is designed with many details and custom modules that can be configured to each production’s needs.

LEE Filters, manufacturer of professional quality light control filters, will debut their Cine Filters, a new range of glass neutral density camera filters. Also highlighted at the exhibit will be LEE’s Zircon Lighting Filters designed for LED lighting with new technology that gives them an increased lifespan of up to 200 times longer than standard lighting filters. Attendees can also pick up the latest copy of the famous LEE yellow swatch book, containing all their color effects filters as well as their full range of technical and diffusion filters for cinematography.

Panalux, provider of lighting rental equipment for film, television, and media production, will display their latest in LED lighting technology. The rental and service provider will showcase and demo the lightweight, battery-powered Panalux LED Flex Light and yet-to-be-released soft box accessory. The bi-color, super-slim Panalux LED Flex Light is bendable and portable. The newest accessory to the Flex Light is a quick-assemble, large-format soft box that produces a beautiful, even soft light that makes the low-consumption Flex Light even more versatile. Also on display will be the Panalux Tektile2 slimline LED panels and Panalux NessLED Kit.