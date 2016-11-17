Panel Featuring Borderline Collaborators Brady Corbet & Christopher Abbott to Kick-Off Previously Announced Retrospective at the Museum of the Moving Image

A panel featuring prominent talent who have collaborated with New York filmmaking collective, Borderline Films, will kick-off the previously announced retrospective of their work, on November 17th at the Museum of the Moving Image.

The discussion will include Josh Mond, co-founder of Borderline, producer of films like Martha Marcy May Marlene and director of James White, actors Brady Corbet (Martha Marcy May Marlene), and Christopher Abbott (James White), among others. The panel will be introduced by a special video message from actress Elizabeth Olsen, star of Martha, and moderated by Vulture‘s Jada Yuan, who has written about Borderline’s work in the past.

The panel will precede a special New York premiere of Nicholas Pesce‘s one-of-a-kind horror and Sundance stand-out, The Eyes of My Mother, with Pesce and actress Kika Magalhaes in attendance. The Eyes of My Mother is the first film to be produced under Borderline’s new executive production label, Borderline Presents, and opens theatrically on Dec. 2 courtesy of Magnolia Pictures‘ horror outfit, Magnet Releasing.

Borderline Films was founded in 2003 by NYU Tisch graduates Antonio Campos, Sean Durkin, and Josh Mond. Known for films such as Martha Marcy May Marlene, Aftershcool, and James White, their inventive and atmospheric movies are marked by emotional intensity, strong visual style, and mesmerizing and revealing performances. This year, Borderline has received acclaim for Christine, starring Rebecca Hall in an unforgettable performance as Christine Chubbuck, the Florida news reporter who killed herself on air, and the aforementioned The Eyes of My Mother. Museum of the Moving Image will present a seven-film retrospective that will include all of Borderline’s feature films, including a special screening of Christine with star Rebecca Hall in person.