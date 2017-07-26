The Production Music Associaton Announces NMPA President/CEO David Israelite as Keynote Speaker for 2017 Production Music Conference

The Production Music Association (PMA), an advocate and voice of the global production music community, has announced that David Israelite will be the keynote speaker during the group’s annual Production Music Conference (PMC). Israelite, the president/CEO of the National Music Publishers‘ Association, will speak on October 5 at 10:45am. This year’s PMC event will take place October 4-6 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel. For more information please see: http://pmc.pmamusic.com/

Currently celebrating its 20th Anniversary Year, 2017 will also mark the PMA’s Fourth Annual Production Music Conference. The event presents industry leaders from the production music industry joining forces for two days of panels, sessions, state of the art presentations, and networking.

Adam Taylor, chairman of the PMA, said, “David Israelite is an industry leader who is well versed in the importance of production music and protecting intellectual property across all facets of the entertainment and media industries. We are delighted to welcome him as our keynote speaker for our 20th anniversary event!”

“I am honored to keynote the PMC Conference. The NMPA works to protect creators on many fronts, and production music has specific challenges that I look forward to discussing. I thank Adam Taylor and PMA Executive Director Morgan McKnight for inviting me into this important discussion. I am excited to see – and speak to – the many talented composers and music publishers who are sure to be in attendance,” added Israelite.