Quantum at the 2016 NAB Show New York

Quantum will showcase its StorNext platform at the 2016 NAB Show New York. The company’s booth will feature the converged storage architecture of Xcellis and display the benefits when embedded applications run natively on high-performance workflow storage.

End-to-End Workflow Support: Xcellis Shared Storage Powered by StorNext

Quantum will showcase its award-winning Xcellis workflow storage and demonstrate how the unique converged capabilities of this system empower users to boost their efficiency, productivity and creativity in delivering the products and services that drive their businesses. Xcellis consolidates media management, extends connectivity options for both Fibre Channel and Ethernet clients and supports hosted applications in a single hardware system that aims to greatly enhance productivity in collaborative media environments. Working with a growing array of technology partners and application providers, Quantum is continually extending the ways in which Xcellis can optimize end-to-end workflows.

Based on the powerful StorNext 5 platform, Xcellis facilitates flexible configuration of performance and capacity. The system supports online work-in-process, ingest and delivery, and archive through Quantum’s portfolio of Lattus object storage, LTO tape and Q-Cloud services. Xcellis enables continuous scalability that not only reduces the cost and complexity of storage deployment and maintenance but also enables future expansion.

Xcellis Dynamic Application Environment

Xcellis has the unique ability to support embedded applications, which run on the system to deliver valuable functionality while streamlining operations. During the 2016 NAB Show New York, Quantum will showcase this capability, the execution of applications via virtual machines within the storage system and how this approach both reduces the need for dedicated application servers and provides a flexible foundation for future technologies and workflows. A growing number of Quantum technology partners have introduced embedded applications for Xcellis that address tasks such as media asset management, transcoding and QC, provisioning resources in an exceptionally efficient on-demand model.

IPV Curator Running on the Xcellis Dynamic Application Environment

Quantum will demonstrate the IPV Curator media asset management (MAM) system running natively on its Xcellis high-performance shared workflow storage system. Deploying Curator and its operating system environment as a virtual machine on Xcellis, users realize advanced asset management capabilities while eliminating the need to invest in and maintain a new server to support the application and its functionality.