Red Digital Cinem Brings State of the Art Cameras & Accessories to the USC School of Cinematic Arts

Elizabeth M. Daley, dean of the USC School of Cinematic Arts, announced that Red Digital Cinema has agreed to provide the school state of the art digital cinema cameras and accessories. Valued at $700,000, the cinema-style camera systems provided by RED will be used by students in the School’s Division of Film & Television Production.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to exploit the unique filmmaking capabilities of the RED Digital Cinema camera in the production of our student projects,” said professor Michael Fink, Kortschak Family Division chair in Film & Television Production. “This means more students will get more exposure to these fine cameras on a regular basis, expanding their facility in cinematography. Our Advanced Cinematography, and Student Advanced Projects classes will be the first to benefit, and we’re very much looking forward to seeing the stories the students create with our new RED cinema cameras.”

“RED has always been committed to supporting emerging filmmakers,” said Jarred Land, president of RED Digital Cinema. “To have the opportunity to help advance the technology available to the students of one of the premier Cinematic Arts institutions in the world is something we are very excited about.”