Registration Now Open for 2017 Cine Gear Expo
The schedule begins with The Student Film Series Competition on Thursday June 1st from 12:00pm to 5:30pm where guests can view screenings from finalists in the Student Short, Indy Short, and Music Video categories. The competition is now open for entry through April 7th, and sign-up forms can be found at http://www.cinegearexpo.com/film-competition-forms.
Visitors will have the chance to get their hands on the latest gear when the exhibits open on Friday, June 2nd from 12:00pm to 8:00pm and Saturday, June 3rd from 10:00am to 5:00pm. In this casual atmosphere, the industry’s top manufactures, rental houses, guilds, associations, trade journals and more will be on hand to talk about new products, and share opinions and techniques.
For more information about Cine Gear Expo and to see the full lineup of exhibitors, screenings, and seminars, visit: www.cinegearexpo.com