Registration Now Open for 2017 Cine Gear Expo

Registration is now open for the 22nd Annual Cine Gear Expo, which returns to the landmark Paramount Studios on June 1-4, 2017. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore and compare the latest tools and services in filmmaking technology in a relaxed Hollywood studio environment. This year’s event will feature 300 exhibits and dozens of complimentary seminars and panels covering a range of filmmaking insights, techniques, and technology from top filmmakers. The studio’s famous theater will host Cine Gear’s renowned film screenings and the Cine Gear Film Series Competitions. Free registration is now open at http://www.cinegearexpo.com/la-expo-attendee-registration

The schedule begins with The Student Film Series Competition on Thursday June 1st from 12:00pm to 5:30pm where guests can view screenings from finalists in the Student Short, Indy Short, and Music Video categories. The competition is now open for entry through April 7th, and sign-up forms can be found at http://www.cinegearexpo.com/film-competition-forms.

Visitors will have the chance to get their hands on the latest gear when the exhibits open on Friday, June 2nd from 12:00pm to 8:00pm and Saturday, June 3rd from 10:00am to 5:00pm. In this casual atmosphere, the industry’s top manufactures, rental houses, guilds, associations, trade journals and more will be on hand to talk about new products, and share opinions and techniques.

For more information about Cine Gear Expo and to see the full lineup of exhibitors, screenings, and seminars, visit: www.cinegearexpo.com