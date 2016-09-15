Second Annual SMPTE-HPA Student Festival Announces 2016 Official Selections

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), the organization whose standards work has supported a century of technological advances in entertainment technology, and the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) today announced the official selections for the 2016 SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival. Jurors curated the selected shorts from a record number of more than 250 submissions from more than 46 countries.

Hosted by SMPTE director of engineering and standards Howard Lukk, the SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California. The event is being held in conjunction with the SMPTE 2016 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2016). The Official Selections will be presented in SMPTE Digital Cinema Package (SMPTE-DCP) format, courtesy of Sundog Media Toolkit. Filmmaker information and trailers are available at www.smpte.org/film-festival.

“We are thrilled with the entries for this year’s festival, and we look forward to showcasing and supporting student filmmakers — including some still in high school — from around the world,” said Lukk. “The Official Selections for this year’s festival illustrate the rich potential of new entertainment technology as a storytelling tool, especially when in the hands of creative and innovative young filmmakers.”

2016 SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival Official Selections:

Best Creative Use of Entertainment Technology to Engage the Audience in the Story — Animated Short

Cowboyland by David Stumpf

Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava (Slovakia)

Dance of a Broken Heart by Andreia Serrano

Central Saint Martins (London, U.K.)

Endear by Suhyun Cho and Nadya Wijaya

School of the Visual Arts (New York, U.S.)

H2Obby by Flavia Trevisan

Faculdade Melies de Tecnologia (São Paulo, Brazil)

The Graveyard Shift by Lara Arikan

Ringling College of Art and Design (Sarasota, Florida, U.S.)

I Could Eat a Horse by Jake Hovell

University of South Wales (Pontypridd, Wales, U.K.)

My Mother Only Had One Eye by Joe Nason

Cork Institute of Technology (Cork, Ireland)

Player Two by Zack Antell

Syracuse University (Syracuse, New York, U.S.)

Return to Sender by Catherine Bailey

Ringling College of Art and Design (Sarasota, Florida, U.S.)

Scraps by Dor Cohen and Marnus Nagel

Media Design School (Auckland, New Zealand)

Seen Through the Eyes of Children by Anna Maria Mouradian

Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema at Concordia University (Montréal, Canada)

Spotlight by Otalia Causse

Supinfocom Rubika (Valenciennes, France)

Unmasked by Christina Faraj and Alice Gavish

School of the Visual Arts (New York, U.S.)

Best Creative Use of Entertainment Technology to Engage the Audience in the Story — Live-Action Short

Bug Killer by Unggyu Choi

School of the Visual Arts (New York, U.S.)

Departure by Emily Pietro

Emerson College (Boston, U.S.)

Look Up by Shane Murphy

San Francisco State University (San Francisco, U.S.)

One on One by Chen Yeger

Sapir College (Gevim, Israel)

Return by Ehsan Mollazadeh

Sorreh University (Tehran, Iran)

Best Use of Mobile Device or Tablet to Convey a Story — Narrative Short

ISMS by Jayden Gillespie

Canyon Crest Academy (San Diego, California, U.S.)

Solëdad by Jon Navarro

Long Island University (Brookville, New York, U.S.)

XX by Yagmur Ekim Yilmaz

Çankaya Anatolian High School (Çankaya/Ankara, Turkey)

Best Use of Virtual Reality in Storytelling — Narrative Short

At the Game: An RIT Hockey Experience by Anna Dining

Rochester Institute of Technology (Rochester, New York, U.S.)

Experience Rochester by Anna Dining

Rochester Institute of Technology (Rochester, New York, U.S.)

Rhapsody by CHAN Ming Chun

Hong Kong Design Institute (Tiu Keng Wan, Hong Kong)

Award winners for each category will be announced and presented at the festival. In addition, the Audience Choice Award will be voted on on-site by attendees and presented at the conclusion of the festival.

Tickets to attend the SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival are available with SMPTE 2016 registration packages or separately at www.smpte2016.org. Admission to the SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival is free for students, and a $25 donation is suggested for others.