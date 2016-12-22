SIGGRAPH 2017 Conference Opens Submissions

SIGGRAPH 2017 has opened its call for submissions to invite scholars, innovators, and creative practitioners in various existing or emerging disciplines within computer graphics and interactive techniques to showcase their expertise and unique technical and creative innovations next summer. The event marks the 44th International Conference and Exhibition on Computer Graphics and Interactive Techniques, and will be held 30 July–3 August 2017 in Los Angeles.

Join thousands of scholars, creative practitioners, and industry professionals and submit work for consideration. The 2017 conference is looking to both the heart of computer graphics and interactive techniques as well as the future of the industry in designing its programming, which will make up five days of research results, demos, educational sessions, art, screenings, and hands-on interactivity.

Whether a first-time attendee or a conference veteran, presenting at SIGGRAPH 2017 is an incredible opportunity that can take careers to the next level. We are seeking submissions in four major categories: Research, Learning, Experiences, and Computer Animation Festival.

Submissions information and deadlines:

Research 30 January 2017 – Art Papers 18 January 2017 – Technical Papers

Learning 14 February 2017 – Courses, Panels, Posters, and Talks 6 February 2017 – Production Sessions 25 April 2017 – Posters

Experiences 14 February 2017 – Appy Hour, Emerging Technologies, Studio, and VR Village 4 April 2017 – Real-Time Live!

Computer Animation Festival 21 March 2017



“My goal is for the attendees to have a wonderful experience that builds on the historic legacy of SIGGRAPH,” said Jerome Solomon, SIGGRAPH 2017 conference chair and dean of the college at Cogswell College in San Jose, California. “There are so many really talented people in this industry and we cannot wait to show them off.”

Please note that each piece submitted to SIGGRAPH 2017 through the call is reviewed by a highly qualified jury composed of top practitioners in the relevant field. All submission deadlines are strictly enforced, so submitters should plan accordingly.