Filed in: Community, News
|

Strathmore & IATSE Local 868 Reach an Initial Collective Bargaining Agreement Covering Ticket Office Employees

January 27, 2017 | By

On January 12, 2017, Strathmore, a performing arts and cultural institution in Montgomery County, Maryland, reached an initial collective bargaining agreement with IATSE Local 868, the union representing treasurers and ticket sellers in the Washington D.C. area. The union agreement sets forth the terms and conditions of employment for all bargaining unit employees who work in Strathmore’s ticket office. The agreement will be effective from January 16, 2017 through January 15, 2020.

This union contract represents an investment in Strathmore’s ticket office employees, who play a vital role in the operation and success of the institution. This investment includes bringing their wage rates to the living wage in Montgomery County and extending and protecting health insurance and retirement benefits to employees in the ticket office.

This new agreement will serve as the foundation upon which Strathmore and IATSE Local 868 will build a mutually beneficial long-term relationship, further enhancing Strathmore’s status as one of the preeminent performing arts institutions in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region.

BTL Production Listings

Latest Headlines

January 30, 2017
January 30, 2017
January 30, 2017
January 27, 2017
January 27, 2017
January 26, 2017
January 26, 2017
View More Headlines

Screening Series Upcoming

KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS w/ Q&A, Los Angeles Extra Screening Opportunity
Feb 3rd, 2017

Video of the Day

Lion - Garth Davis Featurette