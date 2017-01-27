Strathmore & IATSE Local 868 Reach an Initial Collective Bargaining Agreement Covering Ticket Office Employees

On January 12, 2017, Strathmore, a performing arts and cultural institution in Montgomery County, Maryland, reached an initial collective bargaining agreement with IATSE Local 868, the union representing treasurers and ticket sellers in the Washington D.C. area. The union agreement sets forth the terms and conditions of employment for all bargaining unit employees who work in Strathmore’s ticket office. The agreement will be effective from January 16, 2017 through January 15, 2020.

This union contract represents an investment in Strathmore’s ticket office employees, who play a vital role in the operation and success of the institution. This investment includes bringing their wage rates to the living wage in Montgomery County and extending and protecting health insurance and retirement benefits to employees in the ticket office.

This new agreement will serve as the foundation upon which Strathmore and IATSE Local 868 will build a mutually beneficial long-term relationship, further enhancing Strathmore’s status as one of the preeminent performing arts institutions in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region.