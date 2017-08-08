Television Academy Grants 2017 Governors Award to ITVS in Recognition of its 25 Years in Broadcasting

The Governors Award, which debuted in 1978, honors an individual or organizational achievement in the television arts and sciences that is exceptional and universal in nature and goes beyond the scope of annual Emmy Awards recognition. Michael A. Levine is the chair of the governors award committee and Mark Spatny serves as vice chair.

“ITVS cultivates projects that provide thought-provoking, innovative content from an enormously diverse group of creators,” said Levine. “We are proud to present the Governors Award to an organization that supports pioneering television and inclusion both on screen and behind the scenes.”

Best known for the acclaimed programs showcased in the prime-time lineups of’s iconic nonfiction seriesandITVS has introduced local, national and international audiences to the works of many creative voices includingand. ITVS and the programs it funds are winners of many programming and marketing awards including the Emmy, Peabody, DuPont, Telly and ProMax honors.

“We are incredibly honored to be the recipient of the Television Academy’s Governors Award,” said Sally Jo Fifer, president and CEO of ITVS. “It is our privilege to fuel the courageous work of the talented independent producers who authentically represent the extraordinary lives of communities all over our country. Our board, staff and funders are humbled by this recognition of our contribution to the television landscape.”

Founded in San Francisco in 1988, ITVS has incubated, funded, co-produced and presented more than 1,300 documentaries for television created by independent filmmakers, bringing untold and impactful stories to the public. Promoting more than 20 independent documentary films and more than 40 hours of television per year, the organization encourages programming that takes creative risks, tackles complex issues and expresses distinctive points of views. Nearly 70 percent of the organization’s funds go to producers of color, 50 percent to women.

Previous recipients of the Governors Award include last year’s honoree American Idol; A+E Networks; William S. Paley; Hallmark Cards Inc.; Masterpiece Theater; Comic Relief; the ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC networks for America: A Tribute To Heroes; and the “It Gets Better” Project.