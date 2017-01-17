Thelma Schoonmaker and Janet Ashikaga to Receive Career Achievement Honors at the 2017 ACE Eddie Awards

American Cinema Editors (ACE) will present veteran editors Janet Ashikaga, ACE and Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE with the organization’s prestigious Career Achievement honors at the 67thAnnual ACE Eddie Awards on Friday, January 27, 2017 in the International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The Career Achievement Award honors veteran editors whose body of work and reputation within the industry is outstanding. As previously announced, J.J. Abrams will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award and winners for best editing will be announced in ten categories of film, television and documentaries. A full list of nominees can be found at http://www.americancinemaeditors.org.

“Janet Ashikaga and Thelma Schoonmaker have helped create some of the most iconic films and television programs in entertainment,” stated the ACE Board of Directors. “and while their resumes alone are deserving of recognition and celebration, their commitment to the film editing community and shining a light on the craft of film editing is also noteworthy. For these reasons and more, we are thrilled to honor them with Career Achievement awards for their indelible contributions to the craft and community of film editing.”