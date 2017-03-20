Timber Welcomes Art Director Jon Lorenz & Digital Effects Supervisor Jeff Willette To Its Expanding Team

Timber co-founders Jonah Hall and Kevin Lau have announced the addition of art director Jon Lorenz and digital effects supervisor Jeff Willette to the company’s expanding team. “Having freelanced with Timber on projects for the past year, I’ve concluded that the company is in a class of its own,” said Jon Lorenz. “More than just a working community, the team is a family with a shared pulse of growth, ambition and heart.”

“I had collaborated with Jonah and Kevin previously,” added Jeff Willette. “When I saw what they had put together with Timber, the diverse blend of artists and interesting projects, I knew I wanted to be a part of that and add my skill set to the mix.”

Jon Lorenz has worked with such well-known companies as Buck, Royal, Modus Operandi, Big Block, Troika, Mocean, and Oishii Creative, to name just a few. He has been on staff at Shilo as a designer/compositor and as art director at King and Country (including a leadership role in the Motel 6 “Metamorphosis” campaign). Jon has also collaborated directly with clients on projects for H2/History Channel for “Rise Against the Machines/Hangar 1” and Vivint; and on projects for Lime TV via agency Just Knight and with T3 via agency Dark Horse.

Digital effects supervisor Jeff Willette joins Timber also having experience at some of the industry’s most luminary studios including Mirada, Method, Asylum, Sony Pictures Imageworks and a52, having started his career at Traveling Pictures Animation in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Notable projects for Willette include: Fallout 4 opening cinematic for Mirada, the Jameson “Fire” commercial for Method Studios, Terminator Salvation and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button feature films, both for Asylum. Jeff’s work has garnered a series of awards and award nominations including VES, HPA, Addy and Clio awards. He collaborated on HBO‘s Carnivale, which garnered an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Main Title Design.”

“Jon and Jeff are both heavy hitting additions to the team at Timber,” concluded creative director Jonah Hall. “We’re thrilled to have them here and we’ve already benefited immensely since they arrived. Jeff brings years of visual effects experience to the table with an unparalleled understanding of pipeline and workflow. He is known in the community as someone whose presence in a studio makes other team members perform more efficiently and achieve bigger things.”

“Jon is an extremely prolific Art Director who can be trusted to deliver every time,” summed up Timber creative director Kevin Lau. “He never gives up on making things better, regardless of the project. He brings ideas, a great eye, and a lot of energy to the company.”

Timber has just completed a film project for The Google.org Impact Challenge, and is in the midst of commercial campaigns for Southwest Airlines, Chipotle and T-Mobile.