TwoPoint0 Welcomes Editors David Cornman & Debbie McMurtrey

TwoPoint0 co-founders Wendy Rosen and Anthony Marinelli welcomed well-known editors David Cornman and Debbie McMurtrey to the company’s roster of talent.

I’ve known Dave for many years and have admired Debbies talent for a long time,” explained TwoPoint0s partner/EP Wendy Rosen. ”Stylistically, emotionally, and comedically, they are among the best in the business, and I am so proud to be working with them.”

“Debbie has done a lot of work with SNL (I’m still laughing at that Taco Town spot on her Comedy reel),” added TwoPoint0 partner/editor Anthony Marinelli. “Dave has done a lot of work with GE (beautiful work on his General reel). But I must also add that, in addition to their incredible talent, they are awesome people. Wendy and I are thrilled that theyve joined us, and our hope is to help open as many doors as possible!”

Editor David Cornman is an award-winning commercial editor with experience in all styles and genres of storytelling. He has edited comedy, effects-driven, dramatic, and documentary-style commercials for clients such as AIG, GE, Accenture, Bank of America, Staples, Verizon and Computer Associates. David’s degree in Art, his musical abilities, as well as his extensive knowledge of film history all play a role in how he approaches each project. The soundscape of the piece is just as important to David as the visual aspect. He feels the two elements should support each other to complete the story. David has won numerous awards from the AICE, AICP, Clio, and Addys, as well as being nominated for an Emmy in the Best Commercial category.

“In a very short time, David went from editor to creative collaborator to friend. Would trust him with my career,” said Bob Minhan, EVP, chief creative officer, Partners & Simons in Boston.

Agency creative Cheherazade Patel agrees: ”I had the pleasure of working with David on Kleenex for a few years when I was a producer at JWT. Everyone loved working with him. He was actually personally requested by my ECD who had worked with him when he was at a previous agency. David has a great attitude and can flawlessly interact with a variety of personalities. He’s fast and great at showing different options and best of all, he’s just a genuinely good person. One that I’d definitely want to cut with again.”

“I’ve known Wendy and Anthony for years,” said Cornman. ”They’ve always had great taste and intelligence. They have a unique company that I was interested in being a part of. I’m excited about working with them on creative projects and having their kind of support.”

Cornman’s recent projects include a package of Crayola spots for McGarry Bowen and P&G work out of Havas, as well as a several digital projects for Facebook’s Creative Shop. A recent passion project included shooting and editing a piece for Atria Senior Living in Rye Brook, New York, which gave residents the chance to try rowing for the first time. “Rowers ranged in age from 85-97, that was fun to be part of,” added Cornman.

Editor Debbie McMurtrey launched her career at Crew Cuts in 1999, rising quickly through the ranks to editor. In 2007, she was hired as the first editor at Nomad‘s East Coast office. From there, her career continued to rocket forward as she worked at Cutting Room, Red Car and Alkemy X. In addition to commercials and branded web content, she has also enjoyed cutting short films which have screened in over 30 festivals in the US and abroad, a sitcom pilot for VH1, and parody commercials for Saturday Night Live. She recently collaborated with director/producer Greg Kohs on his feature documentary, The Great Alone, which chronicles the incredible comeback journey of four-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey. The Great Alone has won numerous awards, including the Grand Jury Documentary Award from the Seattle International Film Festival and Best Sports Documentary at the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, and has been recognized as one of the 10 best sports documentaries of the past year. McMurtrey considers her specialty to be docu-style. She excels at taking raw footage and finding the narrative in order to shape the story. She also enjoys editing dialogue and comedy.

McMurtrey has recently collaborated with Director Zack Resnicoff of Impressionista Films on three campaigns for Fisher Price, including 20 individual spots. They have previously worked together on projects for Macy‘s, Blue Cross, and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“It’s rare to find an Editor who can move seamlessly between multiple genres and cut at a high level,” said Resnicoff. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Debbie for years on everything from comedy to lifestyle. As a Director, the most important and exciting part of the collaboration with an editor is to be shown something in the footage I never saw, to be surprised, to see another layer of story created by the editor. This is Debbie’s specialty: to find or create the story. She has tireless objectivity and takes her work personally. One of the best.”

“I’ve known Anthony for years and have always admired his talent as an editor, as well as director,” commented McMurtrey. ”Not to mention the fact that he is a genuinely nice person, with no ego. I have known about Wendy for a long time as well because she is a veteran in the industry, and was happy to finally get to meet her. I did not hesitate when they asked me to join. With the way post has been changing and TwoPoint0’s unique approach, it seemed like the perfect opportunity.”

Recent projects completed by McMurtrey include We the Voters campaign, which featured celebrities such as Anabel Acosta (Quantico, Ballers) and a series of films for Stephens Bank including an irreverent bio of Alexander Hamilton. McMurtrey has also edited projects this fall for Facebook, Hewlett Packard and Nintendo.

TwoPoint0 is a creative collective of editors, a network of editors whose work we are proud to support and promote, while at the same time offer a multitude of options to clients, concludes TwoPoint0 EP Wendy Rosen, Whether its working in-house at an agency or at one of our partner companies where we can provide all the amenities and highest technical and creative service we are all accustomed to, TwoPoint0 is perfectly positioned to provide all of this while also maintaining a competitive price point.