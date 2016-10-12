Deadline Extended for CAS Student Recognition Award Applications

Cinema Audio Society today announced that the organization is extending the application deadline for the CAS Student Recognition Award. The original deadline was Saturday, October 15th, 2016. That deadline has now been extended to Tuesday, November 15th, 2016.



The Cinema Audio Society in Los Angeles first presented the CAS Student Recognition Award at the CAS Award Dinner in 2015. This honor comes with a $2,500 cash award and is intended to encourage students’ interest in production or post-production sound mixing, and to recognize individual students with exceptional demonstrated passion for the field.



Eligibility for the CAS Student Recognition Award is open to any student enrolled in a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree program at an accredited college or university. Students may be pursuing any major (indeed, many current CAS members majored in music, psychology, English, engineering and other fields), but should have a demonstrated interest and some experience in production or post-production sound mixing for film and television.



The selection criteria will focus on the student’s short essays in response to application questions, along with a professor’s recommendation letter.



“As we move into our third year of the Student Recognition Awards we are encouraged by the number of students interested in a career in sound,” said CAS president Mark Ulano. “The process of reviewing the applications is a truly rewarding task and an inspiration to the members of that committee and we look forward to ‘meeting’ this year’s applicants.”



Five finalists will be invited to the 53rd CAS Awards, on February 18, 2017, as guests of the CAS (travel expenses are not included), where the Student Recognition Award recipient will be announced.



Complete application guidelines and details for applying can be found at cinemaaudiosociety.org.