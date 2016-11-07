Zylight Offers Professional LED Lighting Options at NAB Show New York

Zylight, a manufacturer and distributor of LED lighting, will showcase a variety of professional LED lighting instruments for broadcast, film, and stage production at the NAB Show New York, which runs Nov. 9-10 at the Javits Convention Center. Co-exhibiting with distribution partner USHIO in Booth 325, Zylight will demonstrate its own lights as well as options from Aladdin and LDDE, which the company distributes exclusively throughout North and South America.

“We’re excited to share the innovative lighting solutions from Aladdin and LDDE along with our own world-class lighting instruments with NAB New York attendees,” said Joe Arnao, president of Zylight. “Between all our brands, Zylight can help professionals light studios, stages, stand-ups, locations, and everything in between.”

For broadcast news, Zylight’s Newz on-camera light delivers a soft, yet punchy, white light with true color reproduction and variable color temperatures. Built tough for unforgiving broadcast news environments, it is water resistant (IP54) for reliable operation in extreme weather. Plus, its integrated one-touch quick release mount makes setup and breakdown more efficient, while custom barn doors and a unique articulated arm allow shooters to easily adjust the height and angle of the light.

Ideal for studio or location applications, the F8-200 LED Fresnel is brighter than a 400-watt HMI Fresnel and can be powered by AC or dual battery configuration. Built on the same chassis as the original F8-100 “Flat Fresnel,” the F8-200 collapses to less than five inches thick for easy transport and storage. Available in tungsten or daylight, the F8-200 features a SCHOTT glass lens for traditional Fresnel beam shaping, as well as an adjustable beam spread (16-70 degrees) and patented focusing system for spot and flood operations. Both lights are also water resistant (IP54), allow full DMX operation, and include built-in ZyLink wireless technology.

Zylight will also demonstrate the new ZyLink Bridge, a lightweight, wireless fob that allows the free ZyLink App for iOS devices to communicate with the ZyLink wireless control found in most Zylight fixtures. With its intuitive user interface, the app provides easy access to brightness and white light temperature controls. For models equipped with Zylight’s Color Mode, which produces millions of colors without gels or filters, the ZyLink App offers color and saturation adjustments, as well as presets to save repeated lighting assignments.

Aladdin’s BI-FLEX family of LED panels is literally flexible, so they can fit in a variety of spaces or be mounted in rigid frames for more traditional setups. For DSLRs and mobile devices, the A-LITE and EYE-LITE BI are ultra-portable dimmable lights with internal batteries.

LDDE’s diverse product line, used extensively throughout Europe’s leading theaters and opera houses, is reportedly known for high output and pinpoint control. Its Nano*Pix family of LED soft lights can be an ideal replacement for conventional RGBW fluorescent battens with adjustable color temperature (2700-9000K), wide color range, and intuitive integrated controls. Plus, the LedCyc family of modular LED backlight systems for rear projection on screens or cycs delivers uniform illumination with a variety of setting options for theater and TV/film studios.